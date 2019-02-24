11th ESEA Awards Herald New Era of Smart Services for UAE Logistics

During the event

Dubai Trade, the premier trade facilitation arm of DP World, has honoured the winners of its 11th E-Services Excellence Award (ESEA), recognising companies for adopting smart services in trade, shipping and logistics, with an expanded roll of honour in three new categories.

The event was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai. Abdulla Bin Damithan, Chief Commercial Officer, DP World, UAE Region delivered a keynote speech and Hussain Alblooshi, Acting Chief Operating Officer, Dubai Trade delivered the welcoming remarks in the presence of representatives of the business, trade and logistics sectors, government officials and the financial community.

The winners are nominated based on the number of mobile and online transactions conducted on the Dubai Trade Portal in 2018.

There were six categories for the Dubai Trade e-services at the event:

The Smart Services Award for M-Token Service was won by B in Abed General Land Transport

Smart Services Award for Free Zone Services was won by Danzas AEI Emirates LLC

Smart Services Award for Clearance Services - Customs Broker went to Freightworks (Dubai Express LLC)

Smart Services Award for Clearance Services – Trader was awarded to Landmark Group

Smart Services Award Payment Services went to N affco Shipping and Forwarding

A new category, The Electronic Services Award to Shipping Agent for General Cargo Services was won by The Kanoo Group.

Dubai Exports, the export promotion agency of the Department of Economic Development (DED) in Dubai, presented four special awards to Dubai based exporters (manufacturers) and re-exporters. The awards went to Jindal Saw Gulf LLC for New Exporter of the Year; Joseph Advertisers for Innovative Exporter of the Year; Praramb Agri Trading DMCC as Emerging Re-Exporter of the Year; and ETG Agro Industries LLC as Champion Re-Exporter of the Year (new).

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director, DP World, UAE Region, said: “It is encouraging to see the growing adoption of electronic transactions by the UAE’s trading community and these awards also help us understand emerging customer demands and trends. Today, we celebrate Dubai Trade’s pivotal role in supporting the smart transformation of Dubai’s trade and logistics sector, which is a key part of our economy.

“The world is evolving at a pace never seen before and it’s important businesses keep abreast of change to ensure their sustainability and maintain international competitiveness. Dubai Trade’s strategic goal is in line with the UAE 2021 Vision and Dubai’s transformation into a smart city, launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The expansion of e-services and the rapid adoption of smart transactions underlines Dubai’s success as a global leader in maritime trade and logistics driven by technology.”

Hussain Alblooshi, Acting Chief Operating Officer, Dubai Trade, said: “Congratulations to the 11th ESEA winners. Dubai Trade uses a transparent system for judging the E-Services Excellence Award. Each of the winners represents the future of the logistics industry and the benefits of new technology adoption, boosting efficiency and helping improve national trade flows. Dubai Trade seeks to fulfil its role as an enabler that provides innovators the platforms they need to realise their potential.”

Eng. Saed Alawadi, CEO of Dubai Exports, said: “Dubai Exports is once again delighted to have collaborated with DP World and Dubai Trade, through their flagship ESEA Awards, to recognize businesses that unceasingly evolve and innovate in line with the goals of the UAE’s leadership. This year’s Export Awards were presented to four categories of manufacturers and traders based on their experience of doing business through Dubai: New and Innovative Industrial Exporters, and Emerging & Champion Re-Exporters, with the latter two including the Dubai’s thriving re-export business. Through our export facilitation services and recognition, we reaffirm our commitment to motivate businesses in the UAE and look forward to continue doing so over the coming years.”

ESEA is the first award platform of its kind in the region to recognise organisations for adopting smart services in trade, shipping and logistics judged on their adoption rates of online and smart transactions.

Dubai Trade integrates businesses in trade and logistics including DP World, UAE Region Ports, Jafza and Dubai Customs, the first government department to have embraced IT automation.