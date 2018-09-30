18 Companies Awarded Dubai Chamber CSR Label for H1-2018

During the event

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry honoured 18 companies for their corporate social responsibility and sustainability efforts during a recognition ceremony held at its premises today.

The Dubai Chamber CSR Label was presented to Emirates Gas for the eighth time; Alpen Capital ME for the seventh time; Union Coop, Six Construct, Canon Middle East for the sixth time; Horeca Trade for the fifth time; TIME Hotels for the fourth time; ABB, ASGC, Centena Group, and Dulsco for the third time; Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank for the second time; and Dubai World Trade Centre, NMC Specialty Hospital - Al Ain, British Orchard Nursery, IBMC International, and DXB Entertainments PJSC for the first time.

In addition, Majid Al Futtaim Properties was recognised as the first company to receive the advanced version of the Dubai Chamber CSR Label.

Congratulating the honourees for their achievements, H.E. Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chamber, encouraged the awarded companies to build on their progress and inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

Dubai Chamber’s Chairman explained that the Label is a clear and voluntary standard for CSR implementation in UAE and the GCC which recognises companies who adopt best business practices and conform with international CSR standards and guidelines, adding that it also serves as a development tool for companies that enables them to evaluate their CSR strategies, gain recognition for their efforts, and improve their reputation

“Over the years, the response to the CSR label and its overall significance has grown significantly. Companies that receive the label are not just gaining recognition, they are also setting an example for the rest of the business community in Dubai” said H.E. Al Ghurair.

On their part, the honourees thanked Dubai Chamber for its valuable support in providing a framework for companies to benchmark and enhance their CSR performance, as well as the opportunity to promote their activities and enhance their reputation.

Since its launch, the Dubai Chamber CSR Label has served as a diagnostic framework and management tool for the participating companies to gauge their approach to CSR and sustainability best practices, and asses their organisational impact on the environment and community.

The CSR Label is open to all organisations, private or public, regardless of their size, sector, or operations, and can make a major difference to a company’s reputation, efficiency and productivity. The success of participating companies depends on how CSR objectives are set and communicated to all of their stakeholders.