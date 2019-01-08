19 Reasons to Fly With British Airways in 2019

Customers can fly on one of the carrier’s 15 plush new aircraft being delivered this year – including four fabulous A350 aircraft.
British Airways’ new year’s resolution is to provide its customers with even more quality and choice in every cabin on every route - with a £6.5bn investment and 19 great reasons to look forward to flying with the airline in 2019.
Here are some of the reasons to fly with British Airways this year:
- The January sale – on now. Bag a bargain to dozens of top global destinations. Do it now, before everyone else does.
- New routes. Customers can try out the airline’s new routes to Charleston y’all, with Pittsburgh, Osaka, Kos and Corsica, Ljubljana, Montpellier, among others. It’s the airline’s most extensive route network in more than a decade.
- New aircraft. Customers can fly on one of the carrier’s 15 plush new aircraft being delivered this year – including four fabulous A350 aircraft.
- A brand-new Club World seat, featuring on the new A350 aircraft, and two 777 aircraft by the end of the year.
- WiFi. The best, live streaming WiFi on all short-haul flights and the vast majority of long-haul flights so customers can sit back and enjoy films and TV shows from their favourite streaming service.
- A new look for First. New first-class dining, bedding and amenity kits from one of the UK’s best-loved designers.
- An industry-leading makeover for World Traveller Plus. Never will this business-class challenger have looked so good. Look out for a new seat, new bedding, new dining and classy new drinks in this intimate and exclusive cabin.
- New lounges for customers to relax and enjoy ahead of their flight, in San Francisco, Johannesburg, Geneva and JFK.
- An extended partnership with premium dining supremo Do&Co, the airline’s new in-flight caterer from Heathrow and already providing meals in Club Europe.
- A new ba.com homepage, making booking with British Airways even easier and more intuitive.
- New partners for the British Airways Executive Club, offering even more ways to collect and spend Avios.
- Digital bag tags. A UK airline first. Sync your personal baggage tag with the BA app, drop your luggage at the airport, and fly.
- Self-service baggage drops at Heathrow T3 offering customers the same service as T5.
- Facial recognition technology. More biometric technology at Heathrow, London City and Gatwick, New York JFK, Orlando, Los Angeles, Miami and many more. The system makes boarding faster and more convenient, helping British Airways depart flights on, or ahead of time.
- New emissions-free, remote-controlled pushback vehicles for long-haul aircraft to continue to improve punctuality. Short-haul versions reduced pushback delays by more than 70 per cent.
- New winter equipment – helping British Airways safely de-ice its fleet of almost 300 aircraft quicker than ever during the frosty winter months.
- Hotel reservations. Investment in new technology will see rooms automatically booked for customers who miss their flights due to disruption.
- Renewed focus on customer service. Almost 30,000 staff will receive the airline’s all-new customer service training. At T5 – more airport hosts than ever before are being re-trained to manage any customer issue, from re-booking to upgrades, lounge access, baggage and transfer queries and flight information.
- And last but not least – look out for British Airways’ Centenary celebrations. It’s going to be 100 years’ old this year, and will be celebrating in style, sharing its heritage and looking at what to expect from flying in the future.