19 Reasons to Fly With British Airways in 2019

Customers can fly on one of the carrier’s 15 plush new aircraft being delivered this year – including four fabulous A350 aircraft.

British Airways’ new year’s resolution is to provide its customers with even more quality and choice in every cabin on every route - with a £6.5bn investment and 19 great reasons to look forward to flying with the airline in 2019.

Here are some of the reasons to fly with British Airways this year: