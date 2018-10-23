20th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition Attracts Participation of 70 Local and International Companies

20th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), organisers of the 20th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), is holding this year’s event under the theme ‘At the forefront of sustainability.’ WETEX takes place under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and President of DEWA. WETEX 2018, which is being organised under the umbrella of Green Week. It takes place from 23-25 October 2018 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre. This year’s show will show the latest developments and innovative solutions in renewable and traditional energy around the world, and to provide business opportunities and potential partnerships that promote business.

To date, this year’s exhibition has already attracted the participation of over 70 local and international entities. Siemens, The Sustainable City and ACWA Power are Diamond sponsors. The Department of Energy Abu Dhabi, ABB Group, Road and Transport Authority (RTA) and Emirates Global Aluminium are Titanium sponsors, with also 16 Strategic sponsors; 9 Platinum sponsors and 31 Gold sponsors. In addition, CNBC Arabia and Dubai Media Incorporated are strategic media partners and Arabian Radio Network (ARN), Water Briefing Global and Oil & Gas World Magazine are the exhibition’s media partners.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO, DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX, thanked all the partners and sponsors for their continued support and productive contributions to make WETEX 2018 the best exhibition so far. This will achieve its goal to become an ideal platform that embraces the latest technological solutions and innovative products in energy, environment and water. He lauded the partners’ and sponsors’ significant efforts towards sustainability, which support the wise leaders’ vision to promote the UAE as a leading global example for environmental suitability and green economy.

DIAMOND SPONSORS

Siemens

“The UAE represents one of the world’s most ambitious and forward-looking markets for digitalization in the utility and industrial sector. During WETEX, we are pleased to present solutions that are supporting the sustainable development of an agile and versatile energy and power management infrastructure in the country. We are sharing our innovations and power, renewable energy, green hydrogen and digitalization solutions as a partner to the UAE’s ongoing development of a happy, sustainable and pioneering economy and society,” said Dietmar Siersdorfer, CEO of Siemens in the Middle East and UAE.

Sustainable City

“We are honoured to be the Diamond Sponsor of WETEX 2018, a global platform that brings industry best practices to promote sustainable living. We are a pioneer in developing happy, smart and sustainable communities that support the vision of the UAE leadership, including the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Dubai Plan 2021. The Sustainable City has worked over the last year with several partners on exploring new technologies and innovations that will make our projects more and more efficient,” said Faris Saeed, CEO of Diamond Developers, the property and real estate developer behind The Sustainable City.

ACWA Power

“We are delighted to participate in this global event led by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). In its 20th year WETEX has become the undisputed global platform to bring the future of the energy and water sectors to reality today. Using this platform as a showcase, ACWA Power is committed to creating a sustainable future; transforming energy production in the region through public and private partnerships which results; creating a unique value proposition to the end users. Cementing our position as a leading sustainability enabler in the region, we are excited to join hands and engage with various stakeholders in the industry to highlight our commitment to producing electricity and desalinated water efficiently, reliably, and safely at low cost, all the while deploying the latest technologies and providing communities we operate in with a sustainable future,” said Mohammed Abunayyan, Chairman of ACWA Power.

TITANIUM SPONSORS

EGA

Abdulla Kalban, EGA’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said:

“We are an innovation sponsor at WETEX because we have focused on research and technology development for more than 25 years to reduce the amount of energy we need to produce each tonne of aluminium. This reduces both our costs and environmental emissions. WETEX is an opportunity for us to discuss innovation with other companies and organisations in the interests of our businesses, the environment and the UAE’s objective of creating a knowledge based economy.”

ABB

“ABB in the UAE prides itself on the annual WETEX participation. This year we will be pushing the envelope with a booth which provides superior customer experience. As a Titanium sponsor, our 120 square meter booth will allow customers to explore the future of power and water production, transmission and distribution. We have a bigger presence this year as ABB is growing globally with its offerings and our stand at WETEX will mirror our pioneering technology spirit,” said Mostafa Al Guezeri, Managing Director of ABB in the United Arab Emirates and Gulf.

STRATEGIC SPONSORS

The strategic sponsors include the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Emirates Central Cooling Systems (Empower), Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, General Electric, Gulf Ethernet, Emirates Electrical Engineering Company, Ducab Cable Company, Al Fanar Group, Jeddah Cables Company, Scan Electromechanical/ Euro Gulf Transformers, Larsen & Toubro: L&T India, Al Suwaidi Electric Company, Honeywell International Middle East and Ghantoot Gulf Contracting.

Dubai Supreme Council for Energy

“The Water, Energy and Environment Technology Exhibition (WETEX) is a key platform for the latest technologies in the energy, especially clean energy. The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy is keen to participate in WETEX on a yearly basis to show the latest achievements and initiatives of the Supreme Council for Energy and its entities,” said HE Ahmad Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council for Energy.

Masdar

“With a presence in more than 20 countries, it is through platforms such as WETEX that Masdar is demonstrating its leading role in the development and commercialization of innovative renewable energy projects and clean technologies around the world. Masdar is not only committed to advancing solar power, it has a leading position in wind energy and is actively pursuing commercial opportunities in waste to energy, power storage, and solutions in energy and water efficiency. Our track record in all these sectors will be on show throughout WETEX,” said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar.

“Masdar has been a catalyst for the renewable energy sector for more than a decade, promoting the viability of renewables in mitigating increasing power demand. As a Strategic Sponsor of the 20th edition of WETEX, Masdar is proud to support Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) and the realization of the clean energy strategy of Dubai and the UAE.”

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower)

Empower’ strategic sponsorship of WETEX reflects the commitment of the leading district cooling company to implement the best environmental sustainability standards across the Middle East.

“We are honoured to participate in the 20th WETEX as one of its strategic sponsors and in the 5th World Green Economy Summit as a global partner. Our presence at these events shows our continuing efforts to be at pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution and highlights our commitment to promote the full transition into the green economy, the use of digital technologies and utilisation of AI applications. WETEX is an important and specialised platform for the water, energy and environment sectors, as well as an important occasion for us to showcase our latest innovative solutions in the field of district cooling. It also offers a platform to raise awareness about the benefits and advantages to be gained from district cooling services like energy-savings and environmentally friendly. Being at WETEX also allows us to promote the concept of green buildings, as well as show our support for the exchange of knowledge and experience among the stakeholders, who play a pivotal role in the success of such events as decision makers and global influencers in these industries. Empower's strategic objectives are in line with the objectives of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to achieve a 75% total power output in Dubai from clean energy. Empower strives to preserve the natural resources of the UAE to ensure its sustainability for future generations, to maintain a clean and secure environment and to make Dubai the city with the least carbon footprint in the world by 2050,” said HE Ahmed Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

ENOC

ENOC will throw the spotlight on its initiatives in the field of sustainable development and its advanced technological products during its participation in the exhibition as a strategic sponsor. ENOC will also be showcasing its wide range of activities to support environmental sustainability and enhance energy efficiency.

“WETEX is a key platform that we have been participating at since 2012. As a Strategic Sponsor of the exhibition, we always seek to support initiatives that promote a culture of innovation within the Group and brings sustainable value to the nation. We believe that WETEX 2018 offers a strategic platform to engage with key stakeholders, as it showcases the latest technologies in the water, energy, and environment sectors. This year, we will be demonstrating a few technological innovations that contribute to enhancing operational and energy efficiency across the upstream, midstream and downstream operations,” said HE Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC.

Ducab

Ducab Cable Company is participating at WETEX as a strategic sponsor. Through its five manufacturing facilities in the UAE and one in the UK, Ducab has a combined production capacity of 115 tons of high, medium and low voltage metal cables and 110,000 tons of copper rods and wires annually. Ducab’s products comply with strict international standards and meets the needs of energy, public construction, Industry, defence, transportation and other specialised industries.

“Ducab is committed to supporting the economic diversification plans of the UAE in general and the energy sector in particular through the continuous development of state-of-the-art energy production products designed to meet the vision of our leadership. As a strategic partner of WETEX, we seek to create a sustainable approach to both energy and its sources of production by encouraging companies in the country to rely on products that are certified and in line with global safety and sustainability standards such as Ducab products, which will have a positive impact on our local economy, as well as contribute to reducing carbon emissions and carbon footprint for the benefit of all," said Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, Chairman of Ducab.

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority

“The Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has served as a catalyst for institutional collaborations to establish Dubai as a global clean energy hub. Under the strategy, the Emirate aims to produce 75% of its total power output from clean sources and achieve the sustainable consumption of natural resources,” said Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman & CEO of Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA).

“The participation of Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), home to hundreds of technology and smart solutions companies, in WETEX 2018 is the outcome of the agreement signed in May this year between DSOA and DEWA. The forward-looking agreement mandates the two entities to leverage state-of-the-art technologies, including artificial intelligence, in the energy sector to achieve Dubai’s strategic objectives to preserve natural resources for future generations and minimise the Emirate’s carbon footprint.”

“As part of this priority, DSOA is committed to adopting the latest innovations to enable the utilization of alternative, renewable and sustainable sources of energy, as well as ensure rationalization of consumption and recycling, where possible.”

Al Suwaidi Electric Company

"Over the past few years, WETEX has been an ideal platform that has enabled Al Suwaidi Electric in reinforcing its presence in the regional markets, forge business deals and network with key players and potential customers. WETEX attracts different kinds of visitors, including senior government officials from the Middle East, Ministries, Heads of Governments, Institutions, International Diplomatic Delegations, CEOs, Directors General, Managing Directors and Investors - allowing us to reach multiple segments of our target audience under one roof. During this WETEX, we intend to improve our current approach of meeting customers' needs as a multi-national company in the field of EPC business, which aims to enhance the quality of life. We also want to use WETEX to display our strong portfolio of products and services that serve the sectors in which we operate in. We look forward to taking part in the current edition of WETEX as sustainability is at the top of Al Suwaidi Electric’s priorities,” said Ahmed Al Suwaidi, CEO, Al Suwaidi Group.

Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro to showcase a special group of a distinctive range of engineering, procurement and construction services during its participation at WETEX 2018.

“As one of the major players in the EPC space, L&T is proud to have been associated with WETEX Dubai since 2016 as it brings together important developers from across the globe and provides a perfect platform to interact and exchange ideas. It also presents us an opportunity to showcase our track record and capabilities, reaffirm our commitment towards the UAE region and reinforce ties with our major stake holders,” said T. Madhavadas, Sr. Vice President & Head, Power Transmission & Distribution at Larsen & Toubro.

PLATINUM SPONSORS

Platinum Sponsors of WETEX 2018 are Riyadh Cables & Metals Company, Nergu Project Intel Limited, Maetel, Al Mostajd Technology, AMPLEX Dubai, KEC International Limited, Green Oasis General Contracting and Al Nasr, UAE and Tesar s.r.l.

GOLD SPONSORS

The Gold Sponsors include , Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Bahra Advanced Cable Manufacture Co. Ltd., Jebel Ali Free Zone, Emirates Transformers & Switchgear Limited, Lucy Switchgear, Balikesir Electrical & Mechanical Industries, Top Link Contracting & General Transport, Sat Technology, SEL Middle East, Al Melehy Technical Services, Al Ghanem Trading and Contracting, NPCC, Dunway, Gama Telecom, GBM Informatics, Engineering Co., Ltd., Afaq Al Khaleej Engineering Resources LLC, KONCAR, FME Holland, Torishima Services Solutions, Sunten Electrical Equipment, Centaur Electro-Mechanical Contracting, National Contracting Co. Ltd., Specon Cobra, NJS Consulting, Ernst & Young, National Cables Industry, Getra, Kalpataru power, and Ibn Omairah Company, TÜV Rheinland, and Value Addition

Ernst & Young (EY - Middle East and North Africa) is a leading global company in financial auditing, tax consultancy, business transactions and advisory services. The company’s services to clients in various fields help increase confidence in the financial markets and contribute to building economies around the world. EY employees around the world are committed to the company’s shared values, unwavering commitment to quality and to change for the better by helping employees, customers and society achieve sustainable growth, innovation and excellence. EY strives to build a better world of work in areas that relate to its work, knowledge and expertise.

“EY is proud to be a Gold Sponsor of DEWA’s 20th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX). WETEX provides a unique opportunity for different industries to come together and share how to create smarter, more impactful solutions with the latest technologies in the market. At this year’s exhibition, EY will discuss how business models in the utilities industry need to adapt to a new energy paradigm, reimagining how energy is produced, transported and used in today’s world,” said Jonathan Blackburn, Ernst & Young's consulting services.

Site Technology

“Site Technology has always kept up with the latest technologies concerning power, contracting, power generation and any emerging technology trends, and the latest division in ST has been renewable energy focusing on solar power solutions. We found WETEX to be a great platform to introduce our new division and showcase our products since it is organized by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) which had previously collaborated with ST to construct the most sophisticated data centre in the Middle East,” said Jihane Yammine, Marketing Manager at Site Technology.

JCC

“We are always proud to be a strategic partner at WETEX. WETEX focuses on the latest solutions in conventional and renewable energy, water, sustainability, and conservation. Gulf Eternit Industries/Future Pipe is proud to work with DEWA to deliver such solutions. We will be exhibiting our complete fiberglass piping systems for the water industry. In addition, this year we will focus on one of our largest collaboration projects with DEWA, the Hassyan Power Plant. Hassyan Power Plant is one of Dubai’s latest mega projects which when fully operated, will be one of the largest power plants in the world. It is through our partnerships and collaborations that we will build a more sustainable world for the future,” said Mounib Hatab, Vice President – Commercial GCC at JCC.

SUPPORTERS

Supporters include Gineers Now Magazine, Cleantech Netherlands, Japan Trade Corporation, Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, Swiss Enviro, Italian Trade Commission, Czech Trade Office, Taiwan Drinking Water Association, KOAMI, Indian Chamber of commerce and Ministry of commerce, CCPIT JIANGSU, International Anti-Counterfeiting Alliance, World Voyage Exhibition, Sincerity International Exhibition, HK Huizhan, I MAG, Society of Engineers - UAE, Carrefour, Union Cooperative Society, ASWAQ, Emirates Cooperative Society and Arab Water World Magazine

Bee’ah

“As an internationally-recognised platform that is leading discussions in sustainability, WETEX is ideally positioned to showcase the Emirates Waste to Energy Company’s innovative approach to generating renewable energy. Combining the complementary strengths of Bee’ah and Masdar, we have created a strategy that addresses the dual challenge of waste diversion and clean energy; starting with the UAE’s first waste-to-energy facility, the Sharjah Waste to Energy Facility. This year, we will be giving visitors at WETEX unique insights into the development of this ground-breaking project, which signifies a huge leap towards the achievement of a green economy in the UAE,” said HE Khaled Al Huraimel, GCEO of Bee’ah.