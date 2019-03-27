2XL Furniture & Home Decor and Swiss-Belhotel International Launch ‘Meylas 2XL Interior Design Challenge’ for Arabian Travel Market 2019

As part of the challenge participating members will submit design proposals to decorate the VIP meeting room of the Swiss-Belhotel International stand at ATM out of which one will be chosen by a panel of judges to execute the design using 2XL furniture and accessories.

2XL Furniture & Home Décor and Swiss-Belhotel International in collaboration with Behind the Scenes have announced the ‘Meylas 2XL Interior Design Challenge’ for the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) taking place from 28th April to 1st May 2019. As part of the challenge participating members will submit design proposals to decorate the VIP meeting room of the Swiss-Belhotel International stand at ATM out of which one will be chosen by a panel of judges to execute the design using 2XL furniture and accessories.

Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior Vice President, Operations and Development for the Middle East, Africa and India, Swiss-Belhotel International, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with 2XL Furniture & Home Decor and Behind the Scenes for this extraordinary project and very excited about the outcome. Interior design is one of the most essential aspects of a hotel and extremely challenging because every room and space must echo sense of place while appealing to the emotions of diverse hotel guests and anticipating their needs. We believe the UAE has got an incredible talent pool who could play an intrumental role in our industry and the Arabian Travel Market, which is the largest travel and tourism trade fair in the Middle East, is the perfect arena to present it.”

Amit Yadav, Head of Marketing at 2XL Furniture & Home Décor, said, “Being one of the leading luxury furniture brands, at 2XL we are always eager to provide opportunities to talented young designers and promote their creativity. Therefore, we are glad to support this wonderful initiative by Behind the Scenes in collaboration with Swiss-Belhotel International and look forward to seeing the various design proposals.”

Mohammed Salem, Manager for Behind the Scenes said, “Behind the Scenes is a platform established in 2015 under His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment (SME) specialty in Media production services, event management and exhibitions. Our aim is to provide emerging talents an opportunity to develop themselves by connecting them with local business establishments. We are very pleased to partner with Swiss-Belhotel International and 2XL Furniture & Home Decor, in this unique venture that will allow one of our members to display their talent at ATM.”

Swiss-Belhotel International stand HC0825 will be located in Sheikh Saeed Arena in Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.