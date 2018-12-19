706 Mission Street Co LLC and Four Seasons to Introduce New Luxury Address in the Heart of San Francisco With Standalone Private Residences

Four Seasons Private Residences at 706 Mission Street, San Francisco.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, the world’s leading luxury hospitality company, and 706 Mission Street Co LLC, an affiliate of Westbrook Partners, announce the development of 146 Private Residences located in the heart of San Francisco’s vibrant Yerba Buena arts and cultural district at 706 Mission Street. Slated for completion in 2020, Four Seasons Private Residences at 706 Mission Street, San Francisco will combine spacious living and distinctive elegance with legendary Four Seasons personalized services.

The project is the latest in an exclusive collection of Four Seasons standalone Private Residences offering residents premier amenities and services, independently managed by Four Seasons staff, which will complement the neighboring Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences San Francisco. Four Seasons debuted their standalone Private Residences at Twenty Grosvenor Square in London, followed by projects in Los Angeles, Marrakech, and now San Francisco.

Luxury Living in San Francisco

Taking its place in the city’s cultural center, steps from the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Contemporary Jewish Museum, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts and a host of other cultural destinations, the residences will comprise two towers at 45 and 10 stories high, overlooking Jessie Square.

Four Seasons Private Residences at 706 Mission Street, San Francisco will be distinctly San Francisco, incorporating and preserving the historic Aronson Building and offering a home to a much-anticipated cultural museum on the ground floors. Masterfully blending “historic” authenticity and modern innovation in two contrasting towers, the Private Residences will fill the Yerba Buena district’s last remaining buildable space with residences of world-class elegance and refinement.

“We are excited to partner with 706 Mission Street Co LLC to bring our second Californian standalone Private Residence to life,” says Paul White, President, Residential, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. “We look forward to providing guests and residents another opportunity to live with us in this fantastic city. These spacious residences will combine the outstanding luxuries and world-class service and amenities that Four Seasons is renowned for the world over.”

White continues, “We’ve seen great success in destinations where we are able to offer multiple opportunities to live and stay with us, such as in San Francisco, Boston, Miami, and New York, creating a community of guests and residents who make Four Seasons a part of their day to day life.”

About 706 Mission Street

The new 45-storey, 510-foot tower will be built, developed and sold by 706 Mission Street Co LLC, an affiliate of Westbrook Partners, a fully integrated real estate investment management company with offices and projects around the world. 706 Mission Street Co LLC has developed and built the new tower adjacent to the celebrated Aronson Building with a private drive court on Third Street. The new building will be made of stone and glass and contain 146 spacious residences with stunning views of downtown and the San Francisco Bay. The historic Aronson Building, dating back to 1903, will be completely restored and repurposed as part of the project. Notable upgrades include refurbished wood-sashed windows, reworked terracotta materials, and more exposure of the inner structures of the ceiling slabs.

“Juxtaposing the new and the historic has provided us with a wealth of architectural opportunities,” said Glenn Rescalvo, principal of Handel Architects, the project’s designer. “We embraced the opportunities for more spacious, individuated residences, with fewer homes per floor and a much greater mix of floor plans. These residences are much more like custom designed homes than condominium units.”

“We are proud to bring the exclusive luxury of Four Seasons to this esteemed location in San Francisco,” said Matthew Kenney of 706 Mission Street Co LLC. “San Francisco is a world-class city that continues to grow at a remarkable pace, and with the addition of this standalone Four Seasons Private Residence, we will deliver an unparalleled experience.”

Custom, Personalized Designs

The guiding design principles include the creation of a dramatic entryway; grand corner living rooms with at least two walls of floor-to-ceiling glass; defined dining areas; adjacent yet private informal family areas; large kitchens positioned to serve as the heart of each home; master bedrooms with breath-taking views; large, light filled master baths; in-home offices; and guest bedrooms with in-suite baths. Most residences will range in size from 2,800 to more than 4,000 square feet, with between two to four bedrooms each.

With a focus on personalization, kitchens can be configured to be open to the living areas or enclosed based on the buyer's preference. Penthouse buyers will have the option to purchase a “shell home” that can accommodate design specifications, providing buyers with an opportunity to create a residence that aligns to their specifications. Master baths will be five-piece baths and top-of-the-line appliances, cabinetry and stone countertops will be included throughout each home.

The residential experience will also include an amenity floor on the building’s fifth level. The exclusive space will include a fitness center, lounge with a bar and fireplace, private dining and tasting room, and landscaped outdoor terrace affording residents a space to socialize among a discerning community of owners and their guests.

Four Seasons Private Residences

As one of the leaders in branded residences since 1985, Four Seasons currently operates 39 branded Private Residence properties around the world, with three quarters of future Four Seasons projects including a residential component. All Four Seasons residential offerings combine Four Seasons legendary people and service with exclusive hotel amenities such as spa services, in-residence dining services, housekeeping, concierge services and many more, creating a seamless experience for residence owners.

