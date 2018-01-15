Abu Dhabi Airports and GAL ANS Recognize the First Emirati Female ATCO

Mariam Al Remaithi , the first Emirati Female ATCO at Abu Dhabi Airports, to join the team in Al Ain International Airport.

GAL Air Navigation Services and Abu Dhabi Airports honored Mariam Al Remaithi for her achievement in being licensed and certified as the first Emirati Female ATCO at Abu Dhabi Airports, to join the team in Al Ain International Airport.

This initiative comes as a part of the companies’ support for the role of women and their desire to succeed in all fields, and in line with the UAE's efforts to enhance the role of Emirati women in all fields of work.

ATC is one of the most valued professions in the Aviation Industry and is highly sensitive, requiring a high concentration, as well as many other requirements that must be met.

GAL ANS ATC Training Centre is an essential element in the development of air traffic control personnel. The ATC Training Center has received several international approvals from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

Abdul Majid Al Khouri, Acting CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, praised Mariam Al Rumaithi's success and commented: “We are proud that today we have women capabilities that compete with that of leading nations around the world. The UAE woman has succeeded in confirming her critical role in the development of the nation’s economy and various industries, by taking part and excelling in all sectors with no exceptions. At a time when we are gearing up for the next phase in the expansion of our operations, local talent development in all areas within the airport sector is one of Abu Dhabi Airports’ key goals to ensure sustainable growth and success of our industry for decades to come.”

Khalid Al Breiki, CEO- GAL Air Navigation Services, said: "GAL ANS is proud today of the presence of Emirati women who have been trained and qualified in the ATC Training Academy in Al Ain (Al Ain Training Centre). Mariam proved to everyone that there are no challenges that may stand or hinder Emirati women who seek excellence and success and who aspire to give more and more to our country.