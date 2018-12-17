Abu Dhabi Airports Celebrates Bahrain National Day

These fall in line with the organization’s vision for providing a fun and comfortable experience for passengers.

Abu Dhabi Airports announced its participation in the celebrations of Bahrain's National Day by organizing a number of activities and events. These fall in line with the organization’s vision for providing a fun and comfortable experience for passengers and participating actively in important national occasions across the region.

Employees of Abu Dhabi International Airport participated in an event throughout the airport’s facilities, distributing flags and sweets amongst travelers coming from Bahrain on National Day at arrivals and departures terminals.

As part of the occasion, Bryan Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Our participation in these celebrations affirms the strong relations between the UAE and Bahrain, and the profound sentiments that bring the two countries’ people together.”

Thompson added: “By celebrating Bahrain’s National Day, we have ensured that passengers from Bahrain feel at home from the first moment they arrive in Abu Dhabi. We look forward to sharing more national occasions with them and expressing our strong bonds between us at all times.”