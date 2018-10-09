Abu Dhabi Airports Celebrates Customer Service Week

DCEO Dr. Othman Khoori

Abu Dhabi Airports celebrated last week Customer Service Week, in recognition of the crucial role played by its customer services agents in ensuring the highest standards of excellence and customer happiness across Abu Dhabi Airports’ facilities and terminals.

Starting on the 1st of October and continuing through to the 5th, Abu Dhabi Airports marked the occasion with a number of activities and events. Every day of the week a senior member of Abu Dhabi Airports’ leadership team took on the role of a customer service agent at AUH, serving passengers and airport visitors alongside fellow employees at the Capital’s airport. The participating executives included the company’s CEO, DCEO, and CCO.

The week-long celebration is the result of Abu Dhabi Airports’ commitment to enhancing employee engagement and the National Program for Happiness and Positivity. In addition to the participation of the senior executive team all customer service agents across Abu Dhabi Airports’ facilities and terminals received personalized letters of appreciation for their hard work and continued service and dedication to bringing positivity and happiness to travelers across Abu Dhabi.

Bryan Thompson, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “At Abu Dhabi Airports we seek to embody the renowned Arabian hospitality, and our focus on customer service this week comes in recognition of the fact that our customer service agents are the face of our business. From the moment travelers arrive, to the moment they depart, our customer service agents work hard to ensure everyone’s needs are met with positivity and happiness.”

Customer Service Week is a celebration of the importance of customer service and of the people who serve and support customers on a daily basis. The event is celebrated annually during the first full week in October by customer-oriented businesses and organizations around the world that recognize the importance of customer service excellence to their success.