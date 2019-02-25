Abu Dhabi Airports Celebrates Kuwait National Day

Abu Dhabi Airports

Abu Dhabi Airports has participated in the celebration of Kuwait National Day, which falls on February 25. Travelers from Kuwait passing through Abu Dhabi International Airport were welcomed with Kuwaiti flags, an assortment of sweets and other activities.

The special Kuwait National Day activities come as part of Abu Dhabi Airports’ focus on ensuring a seamless passenger experience and customer happiness.

In addition to the flags and sweets, Kuwaiti music was played across Abu Dhabi International Airport and lucky passengers were greeted by Abu Dhabi Duty Free’s famous Dhabian camel mascot, who handed out an assortment of prizes and vouchers.

Bryan Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “We are proud to welcome our Kuwaiti neighbors to Abu Dhabi International Airport and share with them our unique brand of Arabian hospitality during their National Day.”

“Our celebration of Kuwait National Day is a manifestation of the deep ties and close connections between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Kuwait, and we look forward to continuing to build upon the profound sentiments that bring the two countries’ people together,” concluded Thompson.