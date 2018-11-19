Abu Dhabi Airports Celebrates Oman National Day

The special Oman National Day activities come as part of Abu Dhabi Airports focus on ensuring a seamless passenger experience and customer happiness.

Abu Dhabi Airports yesterday celebrated Oman National Day at Abu Dhabi International Airport, welcoming passengers from neighboring Sultanate of Oman with flags and sweets being handed out across arrival and departure terminals.

The Capital’s airport also indulged travelers arriving from Oman on the day with various offers and surprise gifts through its concessionaires and partners. Lucky passengers were greeted at the luggage belt by Abu Dhabi Duty Free mascot, the famous Dhabian camel, who handed out a 1 night stay hotel voucher at one of Millennium’s 4 properties in Muscat, Oman.

Bryan Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Our celebrations today are a reflection of the deep ties and close connections between the United Arab Emirates and the Sultanate of Oman. We are proud to be in a position to provide our Omani neighbors with special welcome to Abu Dhabi with our own unique brand of Arabian hospitality.”

“From the moment they touch down, we hope that each and every one of our Omani travelers will feel at home in Abu Dhabi, and we look forward to celebrating more National Days with them over the coming years,” Thompson added.