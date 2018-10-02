Abu Dhabi Airports Holds Healthy Lifestyle and Wellness Sessions at Al Bateen Executive Airport and Its HQ

Attendees received detailed advice on how to lead a healthier lifestyle and maintain physical activity levels.

Abu Dhabi Airports hosted last week a healthy lifestyle and wellness event at Al Bateen Executive Airport and its headquarters (HQ), providing a range of services and raising awareness amongst staff and stakeholders alike.

Participants included staff from the airport and company and employees from supporting departments, such as the Police and Customs and Immigration. Attendees received detailed advice on how to lead a healthier lifestyle and maintain physical activity levels.

Falling under Abu Dhabi Airports’ commitment to social responsibility, the initiative represents its dedication to enhancing employee engagement and improving the work-life balance for staff members and the wider community alike.

The program at Al Bateen Executive Airport was held in partnership with “Let’s Go Gym” and “Mediclinic Hospital”. Attendees of the full-day session were provided introductions to Body Mass Index (BMI) in addition to receiving cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar level checks from certified nurses. In addition, executive gourmet, the catering service in Al Bateen airport, displayed a range selections of low-fat meals to the candidates and calculated their calories.

Nasser Juma Al Blooshi, Acting General Manager General Aviation Airports, commended the efforts of the employees and all participants. He commented: “This initiative is derived under the umbrella of the general strategy of Abu Dhabi Airports and in close cooperation with all our partners working in Al Bateen Executive Airport.”

At the HQ, Universal Hospital brought in a group of its medical team from cardiology Specialists and General Practioners to hold awareness sessions with employees discussing heart diseases and ways to prevent it. The medical team also carried out health checks on participating employees, which included ECG scans and exams of vital signs.

Healthy lifestyle activities included demonstrating a range of healthy low-fat snack options for participants to incorporate into their diet, in addition to leaflets and brochures being distributed.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Katheeri, SVP Strategy & Communications at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “We are committed to ensuring the development of our employees, their families, our stakeholders and the wider community. This extends to encouraging healthy lifestyles where possible, and today’s event has played an important role in raising awareness about the ways in which our staff, stakeholders and the broader community can lead healthier lifestyles and improve their diets.”