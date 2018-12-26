The workshop held at the Gulf Center for Aviation Studies brought together more than 35 airport HR professionals from key Asia Pacific airports

Abu Dhabi Airports hosted the Airports Council International Asia-Pacific Regional HR Committee Fall meeting at the Gulf Center for Aviation Studies (GCAS) in Abu Dhabi between the 11th and 13th December. The three-day event, was an opportunity for Airport HR professionals to reflect on the successes of 2018, and look forward to 2019’s opportunities.

The event brought together over 35 airport HR professionals from 15 Airports to Abu Dhabi Airport’s facilities in the capital, allowing them to discuss emerging HR trends, new technologies and case studies.

The meeting provided attendees with human capital development insights from the host, Abu Dhabi Airports, as well as case studies from Cambodia, Oman and Bahrain. Topics covered include Digitalization in HR, to the relevance of 70-20-10 principle in 2019, and competency frameworks and e-learning. Mr. Kevin Caron, Director, Capacity Building Programmes, ACI World, also gave delegates an overview of ACI learning development initiatives globally.

Zamzam Al Hammadi, General Manager GCAS, said “It was a privilege for Abu Dhabi Airports & GCAS to be able to host this regional meeting, and bring the collective human resources experiences from across the Asia Pacific region here to the UAE.

“Such conferences are an excellent opportunity for industry peers to share and review experiences and challenges, as well as best practices within the aviation industry, towards ensuring our human development initiatives are aligned with the requirements of the new mega structure – the Midfield Terminal Project. It was a true reflection on the interconnectivity within the aviation industry across borders, which is the base and engine of this dynamic business.”