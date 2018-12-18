Abu Dhabi Airports Recognizes Stakeholders and Partner Airlines at Annual Dinner

The annual dinner is held at the end of every year by Abu Dhabi Airports’ Stakeholder and Airlines Relations Department in appreciation of the continued commitment and dedication of Abu Dhabi Airports’ numerous stakeholders and partner airlines.

Abu Dhabi Airports hosted its annual Stakeholder and Airlines Relations Dinner in recognition of the crucial role played by its various stakeholders and partner airlines in ensuring the highest standards of excellence across Abu Dhabi Airports’ facilities and terminals.

Abu Dhabi Airports hosted attendees from key stakeholders including General Civil Aviation Authority, Abu Dhabi Department of Transport, Ports & Airports Security Police Directorate, Abu Dhabi General Administration of Customs, UAE Armed Forces, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority, Abu Dhabi Tourism Police, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Ministry of Health, the Emirates Red Crescent, and the Zayed Bin Sultan Al-Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation.

In addition, the annual dinner included representatives from KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, British Airlines, Air India, Etihad Airways, Jet Airways, Kuwait Airways, Egypt Air, Royal Jordanian Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Oman Air, and many more key partner airlines from around the world.

“Abu Dhabi Airports is committed to engaging with its stakeholders and partner airlines to ensure the highest standards of excellence and customer happiness,” said Ahmed Al Shamsi, Acting Chief Operations Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports. “We are profoundly thankful for the hard work and dedication demonstrated by all our stakeholders and partner airlines. Through this annual dinner we hope to showcase our appreciation for everything that they do and look forward to another great year ahead.”