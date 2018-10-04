Abu Dhabi Airports Unveils New Values as Part of Year of Zayed

The half-day town hall meeting was concluded on a high note with staff and executive management collectively vowing to embody the new values in their everyday business.

Abu Dhabi Airports today revealed its new corporate values during a town hall meeting with employees and senior staff members. Coming as part of Abu Dhabi Airports’ Year of Zayed activities, the new values are drawn from the late Sheikh Zayed’s core values and principles — Wisdom, Respect, Sustainability and Human Development.

The values were announced by Bryan Thompson, CEO Abu Dhabi Airports, and Deputy CEO Dr. Othman Al Khoori, with Deputy Chairman H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan and other C-level staff in attendance.

Bryan Thompson, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “This new set of values pays homage to the founding father of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who united the seven emirates under shared principles and core tenets. Today, being within the Year of Zayed, and at Zayed University, and in front of the sons of Zayed, we are proud to adopt these values that embrace all people from all Nations that make up Abu Dhabi Airports. These values will play a central role within Abu Dhabi Airports’ development, being the central to our growth, as is a seed to a plant.”

Sheikh Zayed’s values have been reinterpreted and applied to Abu Dhabi Airports with Wisdom leading to Accountability and Communications; Respect becoming Honesty and Teamwork; Sustainability represented by Passion and Achievement; and Human Development embodied by Empowerment and Adaptability.

Speaking during the town hall meeting, which was held this morning at Zayed University, Abu Dhabi Airports Deputy CEO Dr. Othman Al Khoori said: “At Abu Dhabi Airports, we are driven by our vision of being the world’s leading airport group. These values play a central role in realizing that goal, and provide all of us with a framework for better implementing our work on a day-to-day basis, as well as ensuring cohesion throughout the organization.”

“Accountability and Communications means having a clear purpose and taking responsibility for our actions to ensure efficiency. Honesty and Teamwork is about company-wide collaboration and unity within an open environment. Passion and Achievement are the drive to exceed expectations and deliver exceptional results through a clear customer focus in all our endeavors. Empowerment and Adaptability provide us with flexibility and agility in order for us to grow sustainably and ensure profitability.”

The half-day town hall meeting was concluded on a high note with staff and executive management collectively vowing to embody the new values in their everyday business and to reflect it in their interactions will all customers, internally and externally.