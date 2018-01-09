Abu Dhabi DED Seizes 10,500 Fake Car Parts

The seized goods were confiscated and a ticket was issued against the individuals who illegally trade in such materials by exploiting the rented residential house.

The Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi (DED) has confiscated over 10,500 fake car spare parts in one of the residential areas in Al Ain in cooperation with Al Ain Municipality.



Ahmed Tarish Al Qubaisi, acting director of the Commercial Protection Department at the DED, said that the campaign was launched after many complaints were received from the consumers who live in the area. The seized goods were confiscated and a ticket was issued against the individuals who illegally trade in such materials by exploiting the rented residential house.



Al Qubaisi explained that the campaign comes as part of a number of inspection campaigns that are implemented by the DED as part of its annual plan that aims to combat commercial fraud in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. He also emphasized that the DED's keenness in this context to maintain the commercial activity in the retail sector which is considered one of the most significant sectors in the country that is currently experiencing increasing activity.



Moreover, he pointed out that the DED aims by implementing this campaign with its strategic partners in a number of areas across the Emirate to send a clear message to the owners of the concerned shops who sell car spare parts and the individuals as well regarding the importance of adhering to the conditions and requirements of the commercial activity practice and maintaining the trademarks rights, protecting intellectual property, ensure free competition among all, and protect the consumer against commercial fraud.



He added that the campaign revealed many new methods and practices carried out illegally by many individuals being an unauthorized commercial activity. He also stressed that the DED will carry out many measures and penalties as per Law no. 2 of 2009 regarding the establishment of the DED and Decision no. 25 regarding the organization of economic activities, in addition to the issue of commercial licenses which allow the Department to issue tickets against anybody or individual that carry out commercial fraud. Such penalties may include closing the facility down and imprisonment with a fine.

Source: Trade Arabia