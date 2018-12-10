Abu Dhabi Fund for Development Discusses Collaboration Opportunities With Pan-African Parliament Delegation

During the event

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), the leading national entity for international development aid, hosted a high-level delegation from the Pan-African Parliament at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi to discuss sustained cooperation in achieving the development priorities of the African continent.

His Excellency Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD, His Excellency Roger Nkodo Dang, President of the Pan-African Parliament, His Excellency Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director General of ADFD, and other senior representatives of the two entities attended the meeting.

In line with the objective of the UAE leadership to build strategic relations with African countries and actively support sustainable development efforts on the continent, the two parties explored opportunities for cooperation.

Welcoming the delegation, His Excellency Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi said: “Spanning four decades, the Fund’s activities in Africa have positively impacted 40 countries. Our implementation of thousands of projects in the infrastructure, education, housing, health, energy and other sectors have contributed to sustainable socio-economic development across the board and elevated the living standard of millions of Africans.”

He added: “This meeting enables us to renew our commitment to supporting the national priorities of African countries.”

For his part, His Excellency Roger Nkodo Dang expressed his appreciation to the UAE for its development assistance to the African continent, highlighting the achievements of the Fund in financing projects that bolster socio-economic growth.

Since its inception in 1971, ADFD has funded development projects in 88 countries across the globe to the tune of AED83 billion through concessionary loans and Abu Dhabi government grants. The Fund’s total expenditure in Africa amounts to an estimated AED20 billion. ADFD has also invested in 10 companies and two private equity funds to boost a variety of sectors on the African continent.