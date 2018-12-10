Abu Dhabi Fund for Development Discusses Collaboration Opportunities With Pan-African Parliament Delegation

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development is an autonomous institution owned by the government of Abu Dhabi. It was established on July 15th, 1971 to help developing countries to achieve development through assistance in the form of concessionary loans, developments grants and equity participation.
Abu Dhabi Government supporting brotherly and friendly nations, particularly the developing ones, by assisting vital projects pivotal for development initiatives, strengthening infrastructure and providing employment and capital.
Since its establishment, ADFD has embarked on partnership with both public and private sectors in 53 countries to support various development projects. These span wide range of sectors including infrastructure, agriculture, electricity and water, transportation, industry, social & healthcare services, tourism & hospitality, telecommunications, and studies & technical support.
ADFD grants and loans, valued at AED 12.5 billion (US$3.542 billion), have funded 199 projects in 53 developing countries. In addition, ADFD has set up 12 joint ventures that operate in various sectors in different geographical locations. ADFD also manages loans and grants initiated by Abu Dhabi government valued at AED10 billion.Less...
Contact Information:
Bainuna St.
Al-Bateen Area,
P.O.Box 814
Abu Dhabi,
United Arab Emirates