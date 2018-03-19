Abu Dhabi Municipality Takes Part in Zayed University Interactive Day for Environmental Health and Safety

the Municipality has presented unique experiments highlighted the practical aspects of tools & techniques used by the Department of Health, Safety and Environment.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality (ADM) has participated in the Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Office in the “interactive Day for Environmental Health and Safety”, organised by Zayed University. The interactive Day aims to highlight the various practices and methods, and their importance by showcasing various creative and innovative activities in this field to get the best results.

During the interactive day, the Municipality has presented unique experiments highlighted the practical aspects of tools & techniques used by the Department of Health, Safety and Environment. It has also explored ways to develop individual skills to address environmental hazards and problems that help students develop their knowledge about skills needed to cope with different risks. It also presented the key projects, activities and programmes in occupational health and safety in support of awareness programmes.

The environmental health and safety strategy in Abu Dhabi City Municipality aimed at developing a safe and healthy working environment in all offices, facilities and operations. These targets can be achieved through the continuous development and creating an appropriate work environment to improve the deliverables and reduce all types of risks and injuries. It will ensure a healthy environment that promotes confidence and raise productivity in an integrated health environment. The Strategy will achieve many advantages such as helping the management of risks affecting occupational and environmental health and safety, improving performance, reducing accident costs and insurance premiums, and boosting the staff’s morale and confidence.

The Municipality is keen to participate in such events and activities to raise the health awareness level amongst community members, introduce them to health concepts, and motivate them to follow a healthy lifestyle.

Zayed University in Abu Dhabi stressed the importance of Abu Dhabi City Municipality’s participation in the interactive day of Environmental Health and Safety. They praised ADM’s presentations and projects about the environment and health, as well as the success of the event.

Zayed University has given a trophy and a Certificate of Appreciation to the Abu Dhabi City Municipality for its continued efforts and valuable participation in the Interactive Day of Environmental Health and Safety and its exhibition.