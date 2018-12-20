Abu Dhabi University Announces the Opening of New Student Fitness Center

During the opening

Abu Dhabi University, an internationally recognized academic institution for quality education and applied research, has announced the highly anticipated grand opening of its new student fitness center located at its main campus in Abu Dhabi. Costing AED1.5 million, the fully equipped fitness center features state-of-the-art equipment from Technogym and Cybex. The refurbished facility houses dedicated spaces for fitness classes and events and has been designed to meet the needs of ADU’s diverse student body from over 80 nationalities, with separate sections for both male and female students.

Rachel Baldwin, Director of Student Affairs, commented, “In order for students to be at the heart of everything we do, we need to consider all of their university-related needs, which include their health and wellbeing. Our new, state-of-the-art gyms are a core component of our commitment to putting students at the heart of ADU. It was an honor and a privilege to be a part of this special project”.

The gyms are among a range of student facing and often student-led initiatives aimed at enhancing student engagement and experience, including the University Innovation Centre, the Academic Success Centre, the forthcoming student lounges and the outdoor all-weather football pitch and running track.

The new facility encompasses three main zones: the Olympic weightlifting zone, the cardio zone and a freestyle workout zone open to all fitness levels and abilities. Students are provided with quality strength training, weightlifting and cardio equipment, which can be modified and conditioned to suit different skill levels. For those who enjoy endurance training, there are seven cardio machines, including treadmills, cross trainers, and rowing machines. Those who take their weightlifting seriously can make use of the Rig system featuring squat racks, a dip handle, dumbbell, and rubber hex racks, and a cable crossover machine. The new gym also has multiple upper body machines including a multi-press combo machine, lat machine, chest fly machine, and an assisted dip machine. Lower body machines include a leg press machine and a combo leg extension- hamstring curl machine, in addition to a selection of freestyle equipment such as TRX, kettlebells, standing punching bags, and battle ropes.

Following an open gym concept, faculty members, staff and students will be able to use the gym completely free of charge.

Mr. Munir Chaer, former male Student Council President and Gym SFTG committee member said, “I’ve got high hopes for the community at ADU. The new gym marks the beginning of a much healthier and more involved community. My vision for the new gym is a space where all students, staff, and faculty can come together to better their health and wellness. I am confident that the new facility will be well received by all and have faith that ADU will honor the community by providing the necessary infrastructure for all fitness enthusiasts, and not only gym-goers.”

As part of ADU’s continuous efforts to further enhance the student experience, the new fitness center aims to promote physical fitness and well-being amongst ADU community. To ensure the safety of its students and to provide a fun environment for exercise, ADU ran several demo classes to educate students on how to use the equipment. Kicking off in January 2019, and in line with the university’s initiatives to improve student health and wellness, the new fitness center will play host to a year-round program of fitness and wellness activities including a diabetes management program, a weight loss program, preventive health screenings, and regular fitness classes.

Studies have shown that university students who visit fitness centers to either de-stress, build up their fitness levels, or lose weight score a higher GPA. With healthcare being one of the six pillars of the National Agenda in line with Vision 2021, Abu Dhabi University is committed to further improving students’ lifestyles, ensuring they have access to exercise facilities and classes to improve their physical well-being. Additionally, it aims to provide students with an all-encompassing university experience to support them in achieving their goals and ambitions.

The new student fitness center will be open to all members of the Abu Dhabi University community (students, faculty, and staff) from 7:30 am to 9:00 pm, Sunday to Thursday.