Abu Dhabi University Concludes First ‘Zayed and Social Responsibility’ Forum

Abu Dhabi University (ADU), an internationally recognized academic institution for quality education and applied research, today concluded the first ‘Zayed and Social Responsibility’ forum held under the patronage of Umm al Emarat, H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation. The forum, which sought to shed light on the concept of University Social Responsibility (USR), took place at the university’s main Abu Dhabi campus.

Organized by Abu Dhabi University in collaboration with the Ministry of Community Development, the forum served to encourage a greater understanding of USR by highlighting the fundamental role it plays within the greater higher education ecosystem.

The forum welcomed industry and public sector professionals and academics from more than 20 private and public organizations as well as leading universities in the UAE and further afield. The guests engaged in a series of panel discussions centered on USR and its impact on public and private organizations. The panel discussions also focused on the UAE government’s efforts in supporting these initiatives as well as the responsibility of universities towards building a knowledge-based society using the concept of USR.

Professor Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, opened the forum with a welcome speech describing the value and importance of USR as a means to promote social justice whilst also contributing towards the economic, social, and cultural development of the nation.

Commenting on ADU’s initiative to embrace USR, Professor Waqar Ahmad, said: “It is with great honor and pride that ADU takes the lead in becoming the first academic institution in the United Arab Emirates to focus seriously on University Social Responsibility. Universities have a huge responsibility in ensuring that their graduates, the next generation of leaders, have a commitment to social responsibility. To instill these values in their students, faculty, staff and other stakeholders, universities have to set the standards. That is what we are trying to do as an institution.”

Dr. Ahmad added: “Implementing USR is one of many tools that will drive us towards achieving the UAE 2021 vision to build a more responsible, ambitious, confident nation grounded in its heritage. It also serves to achieve the vision of building a competitive economy driven by knowledgeable and innovative entrepreneurs.”

The forum also played host to keynote speakers Thomas Clarke, Professor of Management at the University of Technology in Sydney and Dr Fatih Mehmet Gul, Founder and CEO of CSR Middle East. In his keynote speech, Professor Clarke addressed the topic of USR explaining the concept’s four fundamental cornerstones including prosperity, justice, sustainability and wisdom. In addition, he highlighted the growing investment in USR globally.

Professor Gul stressed the significant role Corporate Social Responsibility plays in the business context, highlighting successful CSR strategies adopted by leading corporate and government institutions in the UAE and across the globe.

The forum’s dynamic panel discussions saw the participation of representatives from universities across the UAE including Zayed University, University of Sharjah, Khalifa University, New York University Abu Dhabi, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Ajman University, Al Ain University of Science and Technology, Gulf Medical University, Middlesex University, Murdoch University Dubai, and Skyline University.

The forum also welcomed senior representatives from government organizations including the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities, Zakat Fund, Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF). The forum’s discussions saw participation from leading industry professionals from key private institutions including Emirates Islamic, National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), Universal Hospital, UAE Exchange, the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), Al Masaood and Schema Advisory.

