Abu Dhabi University engages with prospective students from across North Africa at Worldview Education Fair

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) showcased its impressive portfolio of more than 44 academic programs across its bachelor’s, diploma, master’s and PhD levels at a series of events as part of the Worldview Education Fair, which took place in Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria. The event aimed to bring together prospective students from the region, with representatives from leading institutions across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia uniting under one roof to explore career options for learning abroad.

Organized by Worldview Events, the education fair events were attended by parents and high school students from top secondary schools, in addition to counselors, government officials from the education sector, education and development researchers, entrepreneurs, and education fund representatives.

Abu Dhabi University was among leading universities representing their countries and showcasing their academic offerings. Notably, ADU was the only higher education institution from the UAE and the Middle East.

Mr. Nabil Abuloula, Post Graduate Student Recruitment Officer, commented, “We were honored to take part in the education tour and to showcase the UAE as one of the region’s leading education destinations. Our mission is to extend our reach to all prospective students in the region who are seeking to explore education opportunities and international careers.”

During the fair, ADU presented the academic programs offered across its campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, and Al Dhafra Center. Representatives from ADU guided prospective students on entrance requirements, the admissions process, and grade point average (GPA) prerequisites set for their programs of interest.

Abuloula added, “With an eye towards driving innovation and creating unparalleled academic experiences for students, ADU fosters an innovative, culturally-diverse, and supportive environment that helps students accrue the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in the region’s competitive job market. There is a growing interest among international students to study in the UAE, which was evident from the significant interest we received at the event.”

Over 95% of visitors cited interest in ADU’s academic offerings, with the majority showing special interest in studying Business and Engineering programs at the University’s Dubai campus, following the roll-out of its undergraduate programs.

ADU is set to introduce six new bachelor’s programs in the science and art streams at its Dubai campus during the next academic semester. Programs will include Mass Communications, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Business Administration, Architecture, Interior Design, and Information Technology.

Worldview Education Fair is an event dedicated to helping institutions recruit prospective international students from North Africa. It provides targeted solutions for the education sector in Africa.