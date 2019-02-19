Abu Dhabi University to Host Engaging Activities During the Health and Fitness Fun Festival

During the event

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is hosting a wide lineup of fun and family-friendly activities as part of its participation at the Health and Fitness Fun Festival 2019, a leading health-focused event in the UAE. Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the four-day exhibition will kick off in Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi on February 20.

ADU is participating in the event for the second consecutive year, with the 2019 edition taking place under the theme of ‘Capabilities with Every Disability’. This is dedicated to raising awareness about temporary and permanent mental and physical disabilities, as well as promoting equity and inclusion within the community.

At the fun-filled event, ADU stand will provide guests with the opportunity to participate in several interactive activities, open to all ages. These include a free BMI analysis, Wii sports challenges, a ‘Yay!’ scale, singing and dancing, and basketball games, in addition to interactive amusement for children with a photo booth and face painting.

Dr. Deena Elsori, Department Chair of Applied Sciences & Associate Professor of Biology, College of Arts and Sciences (CAS), commented: “We look forward to hosting several activities at the Health and Fitness Fun Festival to advocate for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. With this year marked as the Year of Tolerance, it is imperative that individuals and institutions increase their efforts by investing in more initiatives that encourage a culture of positivity, understanding and acceptance amongst all members of our society.”

The event aims to educate visitors on ways to address People of Determination through a series of cultural, social, sporting and thematic activities. The focus during this year’s exhibition will be to highlight disorders such as mobility and physical disabilities, Down syndrome, epilepsy, autism, dyslexia, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), hearing and vision impairments, and more.

“With our diverse student base of over 80 nationalities, the ADU community underlines the importance of inclusion and equal opportunities to individuals regardless of their disabilities, beliefs or ethnicity. ADU provides various academic accommodation support for students with learning disabilities as part of its effort to ensure access to world-class education to all members of the society. We are excited to be part of this initiative that reinforces our commitment towards creating a more tolerant and compassionate society, in line with the UAE national agenda 2021 towards a cohesive society”, Dr. Deena added.