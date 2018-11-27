Abu Dhabi University Hosts First Bridge Design Competition for School Students

Students were required to build a truss bridge made of wooden sticks and glue and the competition drew submissions from 27 schools who showcased their unique design concepts over the course of the event.

Abu Dhabi University (ADU), an internationally recognized academic institution for quality education and applied research, hosted its first bridge design competition for high school students in Al Ain entitled ‘Bridge Building for Future Engineers’. Organized by the College of Engineering at ADU, the event took place at its Al Ain campus, and encouraged school students to present their own concepts for innovative truss bridge designs.

Dr. Mohammed Fteiha, Interim Director of Abu Dhabi University’s Ali Ain campus commented, “It gives us great pleasure to have hosted the first bridge building competition at our campus in Al Ain. This initiative provides students with the opportunity to explore how engineering is used to develop creative solutions to real-world problems. I am particularly pleased to see the remarkable level of engagement with the brief which has garnered an impressive display of talent from students in Al Ain. The caliber of entries is a clear reflection on the students’ creative potential and we are thrilled to be able to nurture these burgeoning talents.”

Prof. Aly Nazmy, Dean of College of Engineering, said “At ADU, innovation is at the heart of the academic culture we aspire to instill in our students. This is a key part of our drive towards building a knowledge-based society in line with the Tomorrow 2021 vision to enhance Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness. We would like to thank all of the schools who participated and who helped make this event a success.”

The bridge designs were submitted as physical models built to scale. All models were weighed and tested under axial loading to determine effectiveness of design, with the top three also being evaluated based on the ratio between the maximum axial load at the point of failure and the weight of the bridge. The first winner’s model weighed 274.69g and held 25.54 kg, with the second and third weighing 571.1g and 349.6g, and carrying 35.23kg and 19.84 kg respectively. The winning teams were awarded and presented with certificates from ADU to commend their outstanding design ideas and acknowledge their participation in the competition.

Dr. Abdelkareem Alzo’ubi, Associate Professor of Civil Engineering, said, “Thanks to our globally accredited programs, we provide our students the necessary knowledge and skill sets to lead in their respective fields. Through this competition we have been able to engage directly with prospective students and provide them with a valuable opportunity to network with students and faculty, as well as a brief glimpse into the university’s student life.”

The submissions were judged by a panel of experts including Dr. Abdelkareem Alzo’ubi, Dr. Aly Nazmy, the Dean of the College of Engineering, and Dr. Mohammed Fteiha.

Earlier in the month, school teams were invited to visit the Abu Dhabi University Al Ain campus to learn about the competition’s requirements and collect the necessary tool kits to tackle the design brief. The ADU spirit of comradery was ever apparent, as Civil Engineering students from the College of Engineering volunteered to help guide students in developing a successful model.

The Abu Dhabi University College of Engineering is accredited by the world-renowned Engineering Accreditation Commission (EAC).

In 2019, Abu Dhabi University will move to a new campus in Al Ain with a capacity of more than 2,500 students. Spanning an area of 28,000 square meters, the first phase of the brand-new campus will include 70 classrooms and laboratories,137 faculty and administration offices, and state-of-the-art facilities including a gym, clinic, food court, library, and prayer room on every floor.