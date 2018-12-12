Abu Dhabi University Inaugurates State of the Art Academic Success Center

During the opening ceremony

Abu Dhabi University,an internationally recognized academic institution for quality education and applied research, has opened a new state-of-the-art Academic Success Center at its Abu Dhabi campus. The center, which was developed by the University College, will equip students with a robust set of smart learning strategies designed to help them excel in their academic careers. Comprising modern study spaces, multi-purpose spaces, custom built-in technology and services, the center is intended to help students discover new ways to study effectively, learn efficiently and achieve academic success.

The Academic Success Center was inaugurated by the presidents of the Student Council in the presence of Dr. Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, alongside the college deans, faculty members and students, who came together at a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week marking its official opening.

Dr. Waqar Ahmad commented, “It fills us with an immense amount of pride to see the launch of our impressive new Academic Success Center. The center is yet another great addition to Abu Dhabi University’s existing facilities and amenities that serve to further enhance the academic experience of our students. By fostering a productive learning environment, we aim to continue to provide students with the tools, skills and, most importantly, the forward-thinking mindset they need to become the leaders of tomorrow. This, of course, falls in line with ADU’s vision to become the leading university in the MENA region.”

Following the ceremony, Dr. Ahmad toured the new facility alongside faculty members who demonstrated the different learning approaches and possibilities for leveraging the space.

Dr. Sreethi Nair, Dean of University College commented, “In line with ADU’s Students First approach, the new center was created with the students’ learning and study needs in mind. Everything from the spatial design to the use of technology and resources has been developed with the explicit purpose of enhancing learning and driving academic excellence. We plan to utilize the space hosting events, workshops and mentoring sessions that will focus on developing soft skills not taught in the classroom.”

Senior members from the Student Council expressed their excitement for the new academic center, highlighting that the new center will provide students with a centralized resource to develop life-long skills as well as improve their academic performance and overall student experience.

The center’s space supports both collaborative and individual learning styles. It is set to host a wide variety of activities throughout the academic year to engage students and support them in achieving their full potential through independent study, tutoring, academic and skill building workshops, in addition to competitions and challenges. These sessions will help students improve essential skills including time management, goal setting, organization, and multitasking.

The Academic Success Center is open to all Abu Dhabi University students from Sunday to Thursday from 9am to 8pm.