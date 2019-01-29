Abu Dhabi University Set to Showcase New Programs at International Education Show

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Abu Dhabi University Disable alert for Dubai Follow >

Abu Dhabi University (ADU), an internationally recognized academic institution for quality education and applied research, is set to showcase a wide range of its undergraduate and postgraduate academic programs at the 15th International Education Show, the UAE’s leading Higher Education event. Welcoming students, parents and the general public, the event will take place at the Expo Centre in Sharjah from 30 January to 1 February 2019.

As part of its participation in the event, Abu Dhabi University will showcase 11 programs that will now be available at their Dubai campus for the first time, starting the next semester of the current academic year. Developed in line with current workplace demands, the programs include Mass Communications, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Business Administration, Architecture, Interior Design, and Information Technology.

Dr Ibrahim Sidawi, Director of ADU's Dubai campus, commented, “As a leading UAE university, we are delighted to be showcasing these programs at this year’s show. The event provides a unique opportunity for prospective students and parents to engage with faculty members and gain a better understanding of our institution’s academic excellence, programs, student organizations, and on-campus life. This year, we aim to highlight the various learning opportunities and the growing list of academic offerings that prospective students can tap into at ADU.”

Dr Sidawi added, “ADU strives to deliver truly impactful and high-caliber education through its diverse range of programs, international faculty and state-of-the-art facilities, in addition to its unwavering commitment to enhancing the student experience. In line with the UAE’s 2021 Agenda, the University continues to expand its reach and offerings to meet the growing demand for high quality internationally accredited education.”

In conjunction with the UAE government’s vision to support innovation, information technology and development, ADU recently announced the expansion of its internationally accredited academic portfolio to include a unique range of bachelor’s programs in the science and arts streams including Biomedical Engineering, Aerospace Security Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Software Engineering, and Artificial Intelligence and Robotics. The new programs are currently under review and are set to launch at the University’s Dubai campus.

As part of its commitment to providing a world-class education to all deserving students, ADU’s generous Scholarships and Financial Aid Fund has helped over 8,643 students, contributing over AED 151 million to date. The university currently has more than 7,600 students across its bachelor’s, diploma, master’s and PhD programs at its campuses in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Dhafra and Al Ain. Students at ADU represent over 82 different nationalities enrolled in 44 academic programs, all of which enjoy global academic accreditation. The growing multi-cultural student base is divided into 29 undergraduate and 15 postgraduate programs, with over 15,000 graduates working in the UAE and abroad. Registration for the spring semester is now open at all ADU’s campuses.

The International Education Show is an initiative co-organized by the UAE Ministry of Education, Expo Centre Sharjah, and Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). With over 25,063 visitors and over 100 exhibitors, the 15th International Education Show will provide a platform for the region’s leading and growing educational institutions to showcase their academic and research portfolio and network with academics and scholars.

Exhibition visitors can learn more about the academic experience at ADU by visiting the university’s stand which will be located at number 140 in Hall 1.