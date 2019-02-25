Abu Dhabi University Students to Participate in Think Science Competition

Dr. Jolly Jacob, Associate Professor of Chemistry from the College of Arts and Science (CAS)

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) students are set to participate at this year’s Think Science National Competition, where they will showcase a number of innovative science projects. The Think Science program, facilitated by Emirates Foundation, will host the contest taking place at Khalifa University on February 24.

Two teams of students, who used the laboratory facilities at ADU to complete their experiments, will present their submissions during the Abu Dhabi leg of the Think Science competition. The projects will focus on the screening of pathogenic microorganisms to become more environmentally friendly and using herbs to delay the aging process.

Dr. Hamdi Sheibani, Dean of ADU’s College of Arts and Sciences commented, “ADU is proud to take part in the UAE Innovation Month with the impressive display of skills and talents by our students at one of the region’s leading science and research competitions. The contest will help our students enhance their practical and interpersonal skills, which are imperative for their academic journey.”

Dr. Sheibani continued, “At ADU, we endeavor to provide our students with the tools and skills they need to achieve academic excellence, and as such we always encourage their participation in academically-enriching competitions and initiatives. Supporting our community in taking part in educational events is an important aspect of the holistic learning experience designed for our students, which is core to ADU’s vision 2022.”

Another project, led by student Shaima Al Gunaid and Dr. Manar Mfarrej, Assistant Professor of Environmental Health and Safety will highlight the screening of pathogenic microorganisms at the university’s main campus and the process behind designing an organic, environmentally friendly treatment. The results of the study aim to find a way to reduce the risk of pathogens and encourage long-term, eco-friendly sustainability.

The final team will be students Shabib Talukder, Huda Siddiqui, and Jumana Baker, presenting under the mentorship of Dr. Jolly Jacob, Associate Professor of Chemistry from the College of Arts and Science (CAS). Their creative submission involves identifying, quantifying, and comparing various flavonoids in selected herbs, which can potentially be used to delay the aging process.

The Think Science program, which was set up in 2012, will focus on engaging talented youth from across the UAE. It aims to empower youth to take advantage of the next technological revolution by encouraging them to pursue an education and career in the fields of science, technology and innovation (STI) in response to the growing market demands for scientific talent in this space.