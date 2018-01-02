Abu-Ghazaleh and Microsoft Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement for Transformation Into a Digital Community

The agreement was signed by HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh and Mr. Hussein Malhas, CEO of Microsoft-Jordan, at Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University headquarters.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization (TAG-Org) and Microsoft Jordan signed a cooperation agreement for conducting studies and finding solutions for digital transformation in many fields.

Both parties agreed to form a joint strategic team for cooperation towards serving the local community and preparing national proposals for transformation to digitization, promoting specialized rehabilitation programs to create new work opportunities in the modern labor market and offer specialized technology products to non-governmental organizations through knowledge stations, established by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization, providing the local community with access to digital education.

HE Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh explained that this initiative comes as a continuation of the plan for building Arab learning communities and is also part of TAG-Org’s strategy towards total digital transformation in the provision of vocational and educational services.

Abu-Ghazaleh emphasized that digital transformation does not only refer to the application of technology within the Group; it is a comprehensive program with a wide-reaching impact on the organization’s internal work methodology and approach, in an aim to facilitate and speed up the provision of services to its clients.

Mr. Hussein Malhas stressed that this initiative will open the door for cooperation in seeking technology solutions for serving the community, and commended TAG-Org’s role in technology and knowledge based capacity building development in the Kingdom.

Both parties agreed to cooperate to convene specialized workshops that aim to transform TAG-Org services and solutions to cloud services on Talal Abu-Ghazaleh and Microsoft clouds.

Both parties stressed the importance of transforming to digitization at this stage as a requisite for coping with the global technology development, which is considered one of the aspects for increasing competitiveness.