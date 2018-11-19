Abu-Ghazaleh: Aroqa Provides Quality and Accreditation Services to Lebanon-Based Jinan University

During the event

The Arab Organization for Quality Assurance in Education (AROQA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jinan University for cooperation in the field of academic accreditation for educational institutions.

The MoU aims at enhancing collaboration between the two parties in spreading the culture of quality, academic accreditation and exchange of expertise to contribute in achieving self-development in accordance with academic standards related to governance, infrastructure, education, scientific research and the efficiency of graduates.

HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman of AROQA, expressed his pride in cooperating with Jinan University in Lebanon and willingness to provide quality assurance and academic accreditation services.

Furthermore, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh pointed out that the Organization launched academic accreditation standards for educational institutions in accordance with international standards, noting that the Organization devoted all its resources and expertise for the dissemination of the culture of quality and academic accreditation in order to raise education levels in the Arab countries.

For his part, Prof. Bassam Barake, University President, praised AROQA’s role in developing and improving the educational level in the Arab region, pointing out that the University seeks to keep abreast of professional, practical and educational advancement and build capacities of future generations.

He also thanked Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh for his efforts, affirming that the University aims through this cooperation to develop governance and leadership and implement modern teaching and learning methods.

During his visit to Jinan University, AROQA Executive Director Mr. Yasser Al-Nadi shed light on quality and accreditation standards and indicators in education, through which a special team carries out its evaluation based on field visits, revision of self-reports, practical compliance with the standards including educational, management and infrastructure aspects, in addition to effective educational output, teaching strategies and scientific research. It’s worthy to mention that the Arab Organization for Quality Assurance in Education (AROQA) is an international non-profit independent association established in Belgium in 2007 with the fundamental objective of raising the quality of education in the Arab world particularly, by providing quality assurance services, capacity building and the dissemination of good practices.

Jinan University is one of Lebanon's higher educational institutions established in Lebanon in 1988. It rewards academic degrees of all levels: Bachelor, Honor, Master’s, and PhD degrees.