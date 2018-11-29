Abu-Ghazaleh Calls for a Media Ethics Compact, a Toolkit for the Media in the Knowledge Age

HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh and Father Rifat Bader, general director of the Jordan-based Catholic Center for Studies and Media

HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh received in his office Father Rifat Bader, general director of the Jordan-based Catholic Center for Studies and Media to discuss the latest steps towards drafting a comprehensive Media Ethics Compact based on the Islamic and Christian principles.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh stated the idea follows the model set by HM King Abdullah II who has done more to seek religious harmony within Islam and between Islam and other religions than any other living political leader and was presented by the 2018 Templeton Prize Laureate.

"Our King is a role model that we all need to follow. He launched the Amman Message that voiced a clear understanding of the central elements of Islam and He supported and funded the initiative known as “A Common Word between Us and You,” which led to a 2007 open letter from Islamic religious leaders to Christian religious leaders in addition to others and today we continue on the same path for knowing the importance of media and the new media in our society," he said.

"We believe in the strong role played by the media and social media and this Compact will act as a guidance to all who are using the media in their daily life. The talk about the draft cybercrime law in Jordan between those who are with and those who call it a crackdown on freedom of expression will be a crucial subject to tackle and I think this guide will help," he added.

Father Bader expressed his optimism that this Compact will be a guiding light to all to follow saying that the work done by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Forum on the Humanity Compact which aims to create the required change for spreading love and peace instead of hatred and conflict based on the meeting of Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh with the Pope is an excellent idea for all societies.

"We need the vision of people such as Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh especially in our days where the media has been transformed from print to online where many people are practicing the citizen journalism in their daily lives but not many are following the needed rules for credibility," he said.

"Media plays a big role in our daily lives and it is about time to have a shared responsibility towards what is covered whether through the news websites or social networks. News need credibility and if people follow the correct principles based on Islam and Christian principles as a guidance tool, media will be better," he added.

A committee will be formed out of experts, media organizations and journalists in addition to religious leaders. A set of seminars are also planned.