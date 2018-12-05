Abu-Ghazaleh Delivers the Opening Speech at the 9th Bosphorus Summit

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh

HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, Honorary President of the Bosphorus Summit’s Board of Trustees, the International Cooperation Platform (ICP), inaugurated the 9th Bosphorus Summit held last November under the theme “Sustaining Peace and Development for All”, under the auspices of HE Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

This year’s summit hosted business leaders, investors and other well-known officials and dignitaries interested in economic development as well as state representatives from more than 90 countries worldwide at various levels.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s speech included a comprehensive insight on the global economic situation, alerting to a potential economic crisis by 2020 and a thorough recession that could lead to a third world war which in turn might lead to a new world system, similar to most other wars.

Moreover, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh referred to his newly published book titled “The Brave Knowledge World”, which discusses a future that is completely different from our current world (copies of the book were presented to the participating delegations).

On one of the themes of the conference, global peace and development, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh said that this can be achieved in the “wisdom age” under a global discipline of human cross-border social and legal justice, as one global human community.

Concerning Global Sustainable Development, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh affirmed that "it can be achieved in a world of free trade not one of protectionism." Having served on the Strategy Board of WTO for shaping the future of world trade, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh stressed the need for strong and effective global trade liberalization disciplines governed by the WTO expressing hope that trade agreements will prevail over trade wars which have started to resurface.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh reiterated his belief that education for future knowledge- based societies is the best tool to counter this crisis and is the basis for the establishment of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI) which provides education to graduate innovators rather than job seekers.

It’s worth mentioning that the Bosphorus Summit for International Cooperation aims at enhancing proactive multilateral and inter-disciplinary cooperation in the fields of energy, transportation, information and communication technology, health and agriculture as well as building youth capacities. It is considered a significant platform that gathers politicians, businessmen and entrepreneurs from countries of the Middle East and the World to discuss ideas and visions for implementation of doable projects.