Abu-Ghazaleh Forum Hosts ‘Ana Hunna’ International Network’s 'Innovation for Economic Empowerment of Women’ Discussion Session

HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum (TAG-KF), the Strategic Partner of the ‘ANA HUNNA’ International Network, hosted the first discussion session on “Innovation for Economic Empowerment of Women”, organized by ANA HUNNA Network in collaboration with the Center for Women’s Studies at the University of Jordan.

The meeting was held with the participation of the Norwegian and Swedish Ambassadors to Jordan and in the presence of high-level dignitaries representing local, regional and global institutions to further discuss best ways to improve women’s employment opportunities and their impact on social stability.

In his keynote speech, HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh addressed ANA HUNNA International Network, and the delegations from different countries, specially ANA HUNNA Jordan, and expressed his hopes that in the era of the Fourth Revolution or so-called “Knowledge Revolution” the creativity and innovation of Jordanian women will be on equal footing with men in Jordan in the field of knowledge creation and entrepreneurship, noting that through absolute equality and full democracy on the Internet, there are no more excuses related to social obstacles and barriers and women should call on themselves for self-employment.

Furthermore, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh presented some success prescriptions and advice to economically empower women including suggestions for empowering themselves and starting their own businesses in the knowledge and Internet era, noting that mothers should guide their children to become digital citizens and producers of knowledge in the future.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh called on all participating women to empower themselves by starting with challenging unfair laws and legislation that stand as a barrier in the way of comprehensive equality between the two genders.

For her part, Ms. Brigitta Wortmann, First Chairwoman of ‘ANA HUNNA’ Network, said, “We believe that the exchange of knowledge and ideas, as well as the regional and local expertise between countries will ignite innovation and enhance contributions that we all need, to encourage economic participation of women.”

Meanwhile, the participants shed light on the joint challenges that women in the Middle East, North Africa and Europe face as well as the most important factors that contribute to the national economy. The attending experts underlined the strategic trends that pave the way for women’s participation and support the Sustainable Development Objectives and the most effective ways to mobilize support and advocacy.

Moreover, the participants discussed the most important challenges and best mechanisms to address them, affirming the importance of building active strategic partnerships between the participating institutions.

At the end of the session, the attendees adopted the recommendations of the session as cooperative projects and programs among the participating countries which will enable more effective economic participation of women in the countries of the Middle East and North Africa.

It’s worthy to mention that the discussion session was held with the support and strategic partnership between TAG-KF, OXFAM International and The Kvinna till Kvinna Foundation.