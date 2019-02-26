Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum Hosts Al-Khairallah in Prospects of the Strategic Relations Between Iraq and Jordan Seminar

During the event

Under the patronage of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum (TAG-KF) hosted Iraqi Senior Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Mr. Nizar Al-Khairallah in a seminar entitled “Prospects of the Strategic Relations between Iraq and Jordan” in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq.

In his address, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh welcomed Mr. Al-Khairallah, highlighting the importance of Jordanian-Iraqi relations at all levels, stating the need to introduce tools and means to enforce these relations at an institutional level as well.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh called for cooperation in the transport sector between the two countries in addition to forming sectoral committees to discuss and cooperate in industrial and productive projects in all sectors.

Meanwhile, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh said that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization (TAG-Org) established its office in Baghdad 50 years ago, noting that the Baghdad Office is one of TAG-Org’s major offices out of its more than 100 offices worldwide, in addition to its Erbil Office which has been operating since 2006.

For his part, Mr. Al-Khairallah, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Jordanian leadership, the government and people, and highly commended Jordan’s great supporting stand and keenness on the stability and security of Iraq, noting that Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh is an Arab role model who Iraq takes pride in for his outstanding expertise.

Al-Khairallah affirmed that there is a firm political will in both countries to redevelop and enforce the historical strategic partnership between the two countries.

He also expressed optimism about achievements in recent years, referring to the formation of the Jordanian-Iraqi Political Consultancy Committee and a number of joint committees as well as the visit of HE the Iraq President to Jordan and the historic visit of HM King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein to Baghdad, in addition to the recent visit of Jordan’s Prime Minister HE Dr. Omar Al Razzaz and Cabinet members to Baghdad.

Moreover, Al-Khairallah pointed out that Jordan is the most adequate and deserving country to contribute to the restructuring of Iraq due to its multiple experiences and capacities, matching those of global private sectors, mainly in the fields of Resource and Ground Water Management, Renewable Energy, Hospital Management, Education among other sectors.

Al-Khairallah asserted the strong and close Jordanian-Iraqi relations, affirming the keenness of Iraq to implement a set of mega projects in collaboration with Jordan, and to increase trade exchange between the two parties, especially after the opening of border crossings.

He also mentioned the recent talks between Jordanian and Iraqi Foreign Ministers in Baghdad who discussed opening cooperation channels and trade relations between Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan to enhance economic and commercial ties that would ensure economic welfare for all.

Additionally, he expressed hopes to establish serious partnerships in the private sector between Jordan and Iraq, especially in the existence of free economic zones in Iraq, as well as potential cooperation in the medical tourism field.

Al-Khairallah accentuated Iraq’s need for a comprehensive change in its educational system that can benefit from the educational development in Jordanian schools and private universities, along with other prospects of cooperation in the water and energy sectors.

It’s worthy to mention that Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh visited Iraq in April 2018 during which he met President of the Republic of Iraq, HE Dr. Fouad Masoum.

During his three-day visit, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh, accompanied by HE Dr. Jawad Al Anani and a number of TAG-Org’s directors in the presence of HE Ms. Safia Taleb Al Suhail, the Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Jordan, discussed cooperation between the Organization and Iraqi institutions in the fields of capacity building, training, information technology and intellectual property.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh and the accompanying delegation met a host of Iraqi state officials.

It is noteworthy that Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh was appointed last week as the Honorary President of the Jordanian-Iraqi Amity Assembly during the Assembly’s annual ceremony in Amman held under the patronage of HRH Princess Sanaa Asem in the presence of official figures and businessmen from both countries.