Abu-Ghazaleh Marks Global Expansion With Sydney Office, Receives Australian Ambassador to Jordan

During the event

HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh announced the opening of a new office in Sydney, the most populous city in Australia and Oceania, which will strengthen Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization's (TAG-Org) global expansion strategy represented by more than 110 offices around the world.

The office, located on O’Connell Street in the heart of the business district, surrounded by Sydney's most successful companies and amongst some of Sydney's finest Premium Grade buildings and stands out as a focal point of the Sydney central business district will provide a host of services including education and professional services, culture, language learning, information technology, Intellectual Property and vocational training.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh stated: "Our expansion strategy dictates us to have a strong presence in every major city around the world and we are proud that our Sydney Office will play a big role in providing our unique services to local clients and will also cover New Zealand."

“We have established our first office in China 25 years ago and now we have six offices in different cities across China. Just like we teach Chinese language in Jordan through TAG Confucius – the only partnership between private sector and the government of China – we teach Arabic language in China. The Australian market is very important for our services and we expect excellent growth that allows us to expand more,” he added.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh received Australian Ambassador to Jordan HE Miles Armitage in his office and discussed with him the next step; the Ambassador commended the move as "a step forward" and "the right moment" saying: "Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh vision has always been positive and his latest office in Sydney will open new opportunities and business ventures."

It’s worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization (TAG-Org) is the largest global group of professional service firms offering services in the fields of Accounting, External Audit, Internal Audit, Corporate Governance, Taxation, Educational Consultancy, Economic and Strategic Studies, Management Advisory Services, Professional and Technical Training, Technology Transfer Project Management, Real Estate, Management, Investors and Business Advisory Services, Human Resources and Recruitment Services, E-Government, E-Commerce, E-Education, IT and Security Audit, Web Design, Professional Interpretation and Translation, Website Arabization, Domain Names Registration, ICT Strategic Planning, ERP Consulting Services, IT and Internet Skills Training and Examinations, Intellectual Property Rights Protection and Management, Legal Services, among others.