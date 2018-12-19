Abu-Ghazaleh Meets Students of University of Chicago, Highlights His Vision About the Future of Region

The students chose to visit Jordan and meet with HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh as a key international and Arab public figure.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum (TAG-KF) hosted students of Pearson Institute’s International Conflict Seminars (PICS) program of the University of Chicago as a part of their study course to meet global and Arab leaders and influencers.

The students chose to visit Jordan and meet with HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh as a key international and Arab public figure in order to learn more about his vision on the future of the region.

In the meeting, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh highly praised Pearson Institute’s program and its initiative to understand the complex causes that lead to conflicts and their consequences all over the world, by organizing visits to these zones across the globe for their young and motivated students, who will become the leaders of the future.

Moreover, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh stressed the important role of research and development agencies which allocate resources to support young inventors to develop their innovative skills, affirming that the role of lecturers needs to be redefined as technical advisers and mentors for their students.

In addition, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh indicated that solving the problem of the nation’s economy and increasing its wealth while at the same time creating a society free of violence, drugs and negative phenomena, could only be achieved through creativity and innovation, pointing out that a healthy addiction is the addition to the Internet, to invention, to knowledge and to innovation.

Meanwhile, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh referred to his recently issued book entitled “The Brave Knowledge World” which presents the statement of his absolute belief in the power of knowledge and technology that will lead to “a glowing” future. Knowledge, which is available on the Internet, according to Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh, provides democratic and equal opportunities for all.

He also highlighted the need to develop metrics that measure the ability of institutions for transformation to a knowledge-based, smart education, with strong capabilities to enhance innovation, calling on students to redirect the public policy of the world to be social and human centered.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh added that the knowledge tsunami will wipe out those who are left behind, while smart education and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will not only make things more intelligent, but also make some humans better than others, physically and mentally.

For her part, Dr. Sheila Kohanteb, Director of Global Partnerships at the University of Chicago, said that PICS students and staff are delighted to meet with Senator Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh, to learn first-hand experience on the impact of regional politics on civilians and refugees, and what the concerned parties and private institutes could do to provide educational, vocational and other services to reduce the impact of war and violence on civilians.

Dr. Kohanteb explained that this program also includes field excursions and lectures in order to broaden the depth of exposure and understanding of the dominant causes and consequences of conflict. The pilot program took place in August in Belfast, and the second program is in December 2018 in Jordan.

It’s worth mentioning that the Pearson Institute International Conflict Seminars (PICS) are experiential opportunities for students to learn about international conflict. These programs are developed and led by faculty/staff to conflict/post-conflict zones, and allow students to engage in meetings with local community members, NGOs, politicians, professionals, scholars, and practitioners who work in the conflict resolution sphere.