Abu-Ghazaleh: New Upgrade of Asren Link to GéAnt

HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman of ASREN

HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman of the Arab States Research and Education Network (ASREN) and Mr. Erik Huizer, CEO of GÉANT Association have signed an interconnection agreement to upgrade the existing link of ASREN to the GÉANT network at a capacity of 10 Gbps through the London Open Exchange.

HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman of ASREN said: “This new upgrade comes as a result of increasing connections to ASREN’s PoP in London, which currently links the national research and education networks of Jordan, Lebanon, and Morocco under the EUMEDCONNECT3 and AfricaConnect2 project respectively. The PoP allows direct peering and connection to the research education networks in Europe and elsewhere. The co-funding of the European Union has been crucial to the success of regional REN sustainability and development.”

Mr. Erik Huizer, CEO of GÉANT said: “Since 2010, ASREN has been a longstanding and trusted partner in catalyzing R&E networking in the Arab Mediterranean countries. R&E networks allow researchers, teachers and learners to access computationally intensive resources and to engage in international collaborations”. “This new upgrade will allow more capacity to access European resources and facilities and as a result it will enhance research collaborations among scientists in our regions”, he added.