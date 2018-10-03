Abu-Ghazaleh at Palestine Technology Week: Gaza will Digitally Prevail

The gathering aims at exchanging experiences and briefing the participants on joint investment opportunities in the Palestinian technology sector.

Follow > Disable alert for Gaza Disable alert for Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Follow >

HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh affirmed, in his recorded speech at Palestine Technology Week (Expotech 2018), organized by the Palestinian Information Technology Association of Companies (PITA), that Gaza will technically be victorious, urging all people to predominate through digital achievements.

Addressing the children of Gaza and describing them as ‘heroes’, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh underlined his vision regarding the future of knowledge, the means to digitally develop the Arab world and the role that the children of Gaza, who always prove that all difficulties and challenges would never deter their innovation and creativity, can play in this regard.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh noted that “We are at the fourth revolution or so-called Digital Knowledge Revolution which is considered the basis for building wealth”, pointing out that the world’s giant corporations are knowledge companies with budgets estimated to reach half of the world’s economies which introduced digital programs such as Facebook, Google, Microsoft among others.”

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh said in his address, “I spent my life and I will spend the coming years working as ‘Knowledge Worker’. My dream was and will always be to continue supporting the Arab peoples and countries to transform into creative and knowledge-based societies since it is the only solution for their problems.”

The conference was attended by Mr. Moneer Ali Hasan, Executive Director of TAG-Org Gaza Office, Ms. Manar Basheer, Manager of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Intellectual Property (AGIP) Office in Gaza and a number of TAG-Org staff.

The conference was held in its 15th edition this year with the participation of experts from the UK, the USA, Japan, Argentina, Jordan and the UAE.

The gathering aims at exchanging experiences and briefing the participants on joint investment opportunities in the Palestinian technology sector, therefore, more than 40 companies in the West Bank and Gaza presented technological solutions targeting companies and the business sector.

It’s worthy to mention that TAG-Org offers various services through its office in Gaza including professional and administrative consulting, Intellectual Property services, in addition to professional training, auditing and accounting among others.