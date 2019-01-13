Abu-Ghazaleh Patronizes Graduation Ceremony of the 10th Batch of MBA Graduates of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Graduate School of Business

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh congratulated the students and welcomed them to the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Alumni Association

Under the patronage of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Graduate School of Business (TAG-SB)/German Jordanian University (GJU) celebrated the graduation of the 10th batch of Master’s Degree students for the year 2018.

During the ceremony, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh congratulated the students and welcomed them to the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Alumni Association to stay in contact with the Organization, as they are considered to be part of the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh family.

He also expressed his admiration and pride in honoring them, although the partnership between TAG-Org and GJU has concluded, stating that TAG-Org shifted to a new path by establishing the “Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI)” which started receiving applications for bachelor and master’s degrees in Innovative Business and Innovative Information Technology.

TAGUCI aims at providing the appropriate environment for creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship through modern learning methods offered to enable students to transform their creative ideas and innovation into marketable products.

Furthermore, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh affirmed that the world is moving towards the Knowledge Revolution that will be driven by creativity-based Artificial Intelligence (AI), highlighting his recently published book which discusses the world's future in the Knowledge Era and the impact of AI on daily life.

During the ceremony, Randa Akram delivered the Student Graduation Speech expressing her sincere gratitude to Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh for the great educational opportunity he offered them, affirming that Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh always believes in the ability of youth to make a difference in their own societies and at the whole world.

She also stressed that making the future relies on youth as future leaders, noting that the rebuilding of national institutions requires promising human capabilities represented by university graduates.

At the end of the ceremony, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh awarded certificates to graduates and honorary certificates to the top three outstanding students who obtained the highest grades as well as awarding honorary shields and TAGITOP laptops specially manufactured for TAG-Org.