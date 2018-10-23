Abu-Ghazaleh Patronizes Launch of ‘Bassmet Tagheer Cultural Forum’

During the launch ceremony.

Under the patronage of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, the Bassmet Tagheer Cultural Forum, which translates to Fingerprint Change Cultural Forum, was launched with the aim of enhancing the concept of social and emotional intelligence and encouraging students to acquire excellence and skills for success.

During the launch ceremony held at Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh welcomed the attendees and highly underlined the importance of voluntary work mainly among the youth which helps them acquire knowledge skills that are a prerequisite for the Knowledge Age in which we live.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh said that ‘Change is the only constant in life and that’s why we, at Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization, keep making changes and pursue professional development,” emphasizing that we have to focus on knowledge change which will affect many aspects of practices of everyday life.

Moreover, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his belief that everything the mind can imagine is a truth that waits for implementation and development, calling on all mothers to encourage their children to learn how to use the Internet, adding that "our future will begin when every child in Jordan becomes digital. We have to stop importing knowledge and start exporting it", affirming that the United Nations started to set the number of digital children as a criterion for a country’s advancement.

For her part, Head of the Forum Ms. Nada Haroun extended her gratitude to Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh for patronizing the launch ceremony, noting that the forum’s core mission is culture.

“We believe that we are living in one society where each individual has his/her own role and impact. Change is not restricted to a certain group or individual. We have to get together to make exceptional and positive fingerprints in our society,” she concluded.