Abu-Ghazaleh Receives Consultants from Harvard and Stanford Universities

HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh received in his office Dr. Laila Romani of Harvard University and Mr. Chris Rudd of Stanford and Illinois University.

During the meeting, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh affirmed that the “mission of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI) is to graduate inventors; an essential vision which all countries need to consider in the evolution of the technology era”, pointing out that innovation and creativity cement the road to establish a society based on knowledge which ensures the transformation from a civil state into a creative one.

Abu-Ghazaleh added that TAGUCI aims to achieve a comprehensive change in the higher education system in the Arab world and worldwide.

TAGUCI has recently signed an agreement with Dr. Romani and Mr. Rudd stipulating the use of methodologies that encourage innovation and creativity in all TAGUCI’s programs, underlining TAGUCI’s endeavor to introduce new methods in education and training to spark youth’s thinking, creativity and innovation in Jordan and regionally.

TAGUCI is a University College specializing in business and information technology. It focuses on providing the appropriate environment for creativity and innovation through modern learning methods while granting students the potential to transform their ideas and inventions into marketable products.

It is noteworthy to mention that TAGUCI has recently announced that it started receiving applications for the second semester of the academic year 2018/2019 for MPA program tracks including Innovative Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Human Resources Management, Digital Marketing and Data Analytics.