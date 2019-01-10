Abu-Ghazaleh Receives Palestinian and Tunisian Military Attachés, Tackles Knowledge and Technology in the Military Field

During the event

HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh received in his office Colonel Jawad Math'her, Military Attaché at the State of Palestine Embassy in Amman and Brigadier General Al Ameen Omar, Military Attaché at the Tunisian Embassy in Amman with the aim of exchanging views on many issues related to enhancing the effective role of the armed forces in the creation of knowledge and technology.

During the meeting, guests stressed the importance of supporting and encouraging creativity and innovation and providing the ideal conditions and techniques necessary in various military fields and in all units of the armed forces.

It is worth noting that Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh chairs the Joint Board for Military Development and Innovation in Amman, an entity established in cooperation with the Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army, in light of the military’s innovative capacity and the significant role of the Armed Forces in the knowledge and technical creativity fields which represent an important environment for inventions.

The establishment of the Council comes in line with the Royal vision on the importance of adapting to technological advancement; therefore, the vision of the Council focuses on introducing the best tools for enhancing the capacities of the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army for its transformation into a smart army using high-tech applications. Its main mission is to find appropriate solutions to challenges faced by the Armed Forces and adopting modern technologies that will play a significant role in development and modernization.

The Council represents a model partnership between the military sector and the private sector with the aim of encouraging and developing military researches and set the plans, recommendations and prepare studies to create creative environment based on modern and latest global ecology which hosts experts of the Armed Forces.

The Palestinian and Tunisian Military Attachés appreciated learning from the outcomes of the meeting to benefit from the recommendations.

As a Palestinian and an Arab, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his pride in meeting the Palestinian and Tunisian Attachés stressing that Tunisia is like a second home which he is connected with half a century ago.

At the end of the meeting, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh received honorary shields from the guests stressing that he is ready to provide whatever is needed to the Arab countries similar to what he is providing to Jordan as he considers himself an Arab before anything else.