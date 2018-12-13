Abu-Ghazaleh Receives Venezuelan Ambassador to Jordan; Announces Tag-Org’s Office in Caracas

HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh receiving the Venezuelan Ambassador to Jordan HE Mr. Fausto Fernandez Borges

Follow > Disable alert for Fausto Fernandez Borges Disable alert for Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Disable alert for Caracas Disable alert for TAG-Org Follow >

HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh received the Venezuelan Ambassador to Jordan HE Mr. Fausto Fernandez Borges who will be concluding his tenure soon and highlighted the efforts of the Ambassador in strengthening the relations between the two countries anddiscussed the latest addition to the more than 110 offices operated by TAG-Org around the world.

During the meeting, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh praised the extraordinary services presented by the Ambassador during his work in Jordan labeling the Kingdom "his second home" at the same time appreciating Borges' support to the various cultural activities of TAG-Org in addition the opening of the Organization's new office in Caracas.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh said: "We consider Venezuela as a partner and we appreciate Your Excellency's effort in strengthening the relations between Jordan and Venezuela. We see a lot of synergy economically and that is why we have decided to open an office and promote our services. We have great faith in the economy of the country and we see new horizons for our services."

It is worth noting that TAG-Org operates out of more than 110 offices around the globe with plans to expand more.

Ambassador Borges appreciated the effort of Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh saying: "I would like to express my gratitude for the unlimited support Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh has always extended to our activities. Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s contributions cover many fields especially business, education and of course culture. We are happy to be part of his vision during all those years."

TAG-Org's new office in Caracas will cater for all TAG-Org's services including Intellectual Property, consulting, education in addition to others.

At the end of the meeting, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh presented the Venezuelan Ambassador with TAG-Org's Honorary Shield in recognition for Mr. Borges effort in strengthening the relations between the two countries.