Abu-Ghazaleh Stresses on Artificial Intelligence as an Enabler for Achieving Greenness

HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization.

We need more public awareness on green environment as less than 10% of our population understand what green economy means, according to HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization (TAG-Org).

Speaking at the 3rd German Arab Environment and Energy Forum held under the Patronage of HRH Prince El Hassan bin Talal and HE Sigmar Gabriel, former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Vice-Chancellor of Germany and organized by the Euro Mediterranean-Arab Association (EMA) and TAG-Org at Amman Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh stressed on the need to focus more on Artificial Intelligence (AI) as an enabler for achieving greenness.

"Artificial Intelligence is the key to a better future in almost all fields and greenness is such an important aspect of our lives and we need to take advantage of the rapid development in technology to make a better future for the next generation. I stress that we need accounting standards on environmental responsibility which the US objected to the UN Taskforce I chaired on the subject," said Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh.

"My passion for technology was articulated in a book which was released in late 2018 entitled “The Brave Knowledge World” which focuses on how we are going to live in a different way than we live today with the emergence of new technologies and in other words "let us prepare for the 4th Industrial Revolution," he added.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh who led the first United Nations multi-stakeholder Task Force on ICT for Development set up by Secretary General Kofi Annan in 2001 to advance the Millennium Development Goals stated that there is a need for educational programs on greenness.

"We were the first to build a unique concept in education: the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI), an entity where no student will graduate from unless they innovate a new ICT related product or service. It focuses on providing the appropriate environment for creativity and innovation through modern learning methods while giving students the potential to transform their ideas and inventions into marketable products," he said.

"The Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization has set up a new division to provide consulting services in the rapidly growing field of Artificial Intelligence to help identify solutions that businesses and cities around the world face.

“We at TAG-Org take the environment seriously as we have built our own solar energy system to provide all our needs," requesting the Jordanian government to rethink of its latest decision to halt all generation projects over concerns related to its grid capacity especially that we need to capture the solar energy solutions in an energy crisis world.

Early this year, Jordanian government suspended all bids and tenders for energy generation projects until the completion of technical studies to assess the capacity of the electrical grid.

Deputizing for HRH Prince El Hassan, HE Dr. Hazim El Naser attended the Forum which focuses on Shaping Transition Sustainability and includes field visits to Amman and Aqaba projects regarding energy and water by a high-profile German delegation headed by German Ambassador to Jordan HE Birgitta Seifker-Eberle and EMA's President Gabriele Groneberg.