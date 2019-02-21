Abu-Ghazaleh: We Are Proud to Cooperate With Q to Promote the Culture of Quality and Accreditation at the Educational Institutions

During the event

The Arab Organization for Quality Assurance in Education (AROQA) signed an agreement with Q Training and Educational Development that aims at cooperating in promoting the culture of quality and accreditation at schools and educational institutions.

HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman of AROQA, expressed his pride in the partnership with Q, pointing out that the Organization launched the accreditation standards for educational institutions in line with international standards.

Furthermore, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh noted that AROQA devotes all its capacities and expertise to disseminating the culture of quality and academic accreditation in order to raise education levels in the Arab world, pointing out that the Organization will continue to update its standards. Additionally, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh stated that digital education standards have recently been introduced and have become a basic requirement in all educational institutions.

For his part, Mr. Maher Al Shawabkeh, Chairman of Q Company, praised the role of the Organization in developing and improving the educational levels of educational institutions in Arab countries. He affirmed that the company seeks to keep abreast with practical and scientific development in improving the performance of educational institutions by organizing and coordinating educational and training materials to achieve a high level of quality education at schools.

Meanwhile, Al Shawabkeh thanked Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh, noting that the Company aims through the signed agreement to enhance cooperation with AROQA and implement modern methods in the education sector.

The Arab Organization for Quality Assurance in Education (AROQA) is an international non-for-profit independent association established in Belgium in 2007 with the fundamental objective of raising the quality of education in the Arab world by providing quality assurance services, capacity building and the dissemination of good practices.

Q Training and Educational Development Company, established in 2017, aims at providing special attention to secondary level students by providing a distinctive learning environment and professional staff that enrich student knowledge to help them learn and develop using modern learning tools. The Company strives to have an impact on quality and development, provision of services and educational consulting around the world.