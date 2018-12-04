ADCB Launches ‘ADCB Emirati’ – Bespoke Banking Service for UAE Nationals

By signing up for ADCB Emirati, customers can benefit from priority services such as a dedicated relationship officer, valet parking, and a special queue at ADCB branches.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has announced the launch of ADCB Emirati, a comprehensive banking and lifestyle service offering tailor-made solutions exclusively for UAE Nationals. Keeping in mind the goal of supporting upcoming and current Emirati generations, the new service is built around the values, ambitions and needs of the young Emirati.

By signing up for ADCB Emirati, customers can benefit from priority services such as a dedicated relationship officer, valet parking, and a special queue at ADCB branches. Access to a 24/7 dedicated contact center along with preferential rates and fees are also included. ADCB Emirati also entitles customers to TouchPoints Rewards, ADCB’s award winning loyalty program that gives reward points redeemable instantly at a wide range of retailers towards miles, vouchers, bill payments and more.

ADCB Emirati offers several other additional benefits that include Shari’ah compliant solutions, and hand-picked offers and discounts from a range of partners across lifestyle, entertainment, shopping, dining and even travel. ADCB Emirati customers can also benefit internationally starting from discounted booking rates from selected partners and complimentary access to the Diamond Lounge at the VIP Terminal in Abu Dhabi International Airport and a range of international lounges.

ADCB Emirati is available in two variations, “Emirati” for the ambitious young generation and “Emirati Excellency” that offers sophisticated and exclusive wealth management solutions along with day to day banking needs.

Hassan Sajwani, Head of Emirati Segment, ADCB said: “As a proud Emirati, the customer’s success is driven by their values, traditions and ambitions that we strive to support. Hence, we have created an entirely new banking experience called ADCB Emirati. It’s designed to fulfill the customer’s individual financial and lifestyle needs as an Emirati, giving them unparalleled access to exclusive products and services, preferential rates and lifestyle and dining offers.”