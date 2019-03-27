ADCB Provides Credit Card Holders More Flexibility With New Card Control Service

ADCB was formed in 1985 and today after integration employs over 3,350 people from over 45 nationalities, serving approximately 590,000 retail customers and over 20,000 wholesale clients. It is the third largest bank in the UAE and second largest in Abu Dhabi by assets, at AED 163.7 billion as at March 31st, 2010.
ADCB is a full-service commercial bank which offers a wide range of products and services such as retail banking, wealth management, private banking, corporate banking, commercial banking, cash management, investment banking, corporate finance, foreign exchange, interest rate, currency, derivative, Islamic products, project finance and property management services.
ADCB is owned 64.8% by the Abu Dhabi Government through the Abu Dhabi Investment Council. Its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Market.
ADCB has won the Silver class category of The Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA) for the finance sector in November, 2009. In February 2010, ADCB won The World Finance Corporate Governance Award for “Best Corporate Governance in the UAE” and was recently named “Best Retail Bank in the UAE and GCC 2010” by The Asian Banker magazine in March 2010.Less...
Contact Information:
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Building
Al Salam Street,
P.O. Box 939
Abu Dhabi ,
United Arab Emirates