Address Dubai Mall Reopens Cabana With a Fresh Look and Menu

Cabana at Address Dubai Mall - Food (Grilled Seafood Delicacy)

As anticipation levels reach all-time high, the curtain rises for the reopening of Cabana at Address Dubai Mall. Located in the heart of the city in Downtown Dubai, Cabana is set to provide guests with an unmatched dining experience. The restaurant has undergone extensive renovation and now features a stylish new décor and a variety of new fresh dishes prepared with flair and attention to every detail.

The Cabana experience is enhanced by one of the largest lap pools in Downtown Dubai, which lies adjacent to the iconic Burj Khalifa. The pool-side restaurant offers a dedicated splash pad for children and private cabanas that provide the perfect opportunity for families to spend some quality time.

The pleasure of unwinding next to one of the largest lap pools in Downtown Dubai is sumptuously enhanced at Cabana, which serves an appetising selection of Mediterranean refreshments and grills as well as inventive blends of signature libations in an exquisite alfresco setting through the day. Enjoy breakfast under the open skies from the comfort of a cabana or lounge bed or raise a toast to life’s finer pleasures while the DJ sets the mood for an exciting themed dinner, all with spectacular views of Burj Khalifa.

The high-quality food, invigorating beverage selection and remarkable service will set a charming and elegant ambiance. While the menu continues to feature some of Cabana’s time-honoured favourites, its ample new additions like Seared Fillet of Line Caught Seabass will bring an imaginative twist, focusing on fresh, chef-inspired ingredients.

Cabana will continue to be one of the greatest meeting spots during the day, presenting a selection of Mediterranean delights, and convert to an evening hotspot, offering special programme series, themed dinners and indulgent libations.

Address Dubai Mall is centrally located in the vibrant Downtown Dubai, and provides seamless access to key attractions, business hubs and leisure destinations of the emirate. Located in close proximity to Burj Khalifa, Souk Al Bahar, The Dubai Fountain, Dubai Metro, and the Dubai International Airport, guests can enjoy everything the city has to offer with little to no inconveniences.

Time: Daily from 6:30am – 2am

Price: A la carte starting from AED 50 onwards; Pool Access starting from AED 200; Private Cabana with pool access and fruit basket with soft drinks for AED 500 for 4 people

For more information and bookings, please call +971 4 888 3444 or email dine@emaar.com