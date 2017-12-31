Adidas Unveils New Branch Look at Gardens Street

During the event

In line with its mission to be an ambassador of the modern sportswear shopping experience, leading brand adidas unveiled its recreated design for the Wasfi Al Tal (Gardens) Street branch. A first-of-its-kind design concept in Jordan, the store features the latest range of sports clothing and footwear with a modern youth-inspired style, reflecting adidas’ long history of original design and contemporary style.

Attended by the General Manager of the Eastern Arab region as well as adidas management and top officials, the reopening ceremony gathered a number of media representatives, sports professionals, and fitness enthusiasts who had the privilege to enjoy an exclusive shopping opportunity.

The new store’s wide space allows sports fans and enthusiasts to enjoy adidas’ newest sports apparel, including sport shoes, clothes, and accessories for men, women, and children, as well as the jackets and sportswear of the world’s most important football club players such as Real Madrid and Juventus.

The reopening comes to reiterate adidas’ dedication to provide the best shopping experience for its customers, whether through the quality of its products or the modern and comfortable design of its store spaces, delivering on its promise to be at the forefront of innovation in sportswear and exceed the expectations of its clientele.

Commenting on the revamping initiative, Zeina Abou Laban, General Manager of adidas Group- Levant said: “The opening of the adidas new concept store is a response to the ever increasing demand of young generations for practical necessities in this fast-paced world, which pushes us further to innovate comfortable and modern products that suit their needs”.

It’s also worth mentioning that shoppers can enjoy at the branch the chance of trying the adidas jogging shoes featuring the revolutionary BOOST technology, as well as the Adidas Telstar 18, the official match ball for the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.