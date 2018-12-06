ADNEC and Abu Dhabi Convention Bureau Collaborate to Attract Key Conferences to the Capital

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) and Abu Dhabi Convention Bureau, a division of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) have teamed up to win bids to host four leading international conferences in Abu Dhabi - all of them being held in the Middle East region for the first time. These wins, for the World Congress of Nephrology, the Annual Conference of the International Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Diabetes (ISPAD) Congress, the International Baccalaureate (IB) Africa, Europe, Middle East Global Conference, and the XIV World Association for Psychosocial Rehabilitation (WAPR) World Congress - will contribute to enhancing Abu Dhabi’s growing reputation as a global health and education hub. Securing these significant conferences will also support the Abu Dhabi government in its efforts to further develop these sectors, which have been identified as key development areas in the Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 roadmap for the future.

HE Saif Saeed Ghobash, Undersecretary, DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Abu Dhabi is now firmly established as a major player on the global events stage, able to excel at hosting the world’s most prominent conferences and exhibitions. Working in partnership with our colleagues at ADNEC to secure these conferences for the Emirate is further proof of the great strides we are making in positioning Abu Dhabi as a destination of choice for a whole host of major international organisations. These successes also reinforce our support for local partners, with hotels and DMCs, as well as conference venues, in line to directly benefit from the increase in footfall that will accompany such conferences.”

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC, said: “These four conferences are of strategic importance as we continue our efforts to position the Emirate as a key global hub for health and education, which are among the sectors identified in the Abu Dhabi vision document as crucial to the Emirate’s progress and development. We are pleased to collaborate with DCT to host these conferences which will highlight the immense potential of these industries and attract some of the best minds. This move emphasizes our commitment to support the government’s efforts towards establishing a knowledge-based and sustainable economy, as outlined in Abu Dhabi’s vision 2030. ADNEC will continue to attract leading conferences and events that promote Abu Dhabi’s image as a global destination for MICE events, with world-class facilities.”

The World Congress of Nephrology 2020, organised by the International Society of Nephrology in association with the Emirates Medical Association Nephrology Society, will attract 4,000 delegates from the international nephrology community as well as other healthcare professionals involved in multidisciplinary nephrology care and provide them a global stage to exchange views on a wide variety of topics affecting nephrology and those affected by kidney disease around the world. The ISPAD annual conference, to be held in 2020, represents a significant step to tackle the sharp rise in diabetes and obesity among the Emirate’s youth.

The event will bring together local, regional and international health care professionals, health authority officials, local health organisations and visitors, to discuss ways to improve the treatment of children and families afflicted by diabetes throughout the world. The 2019 International Baccalaureate Conference, organised by the International Baccalaureate Organisation, will provide an opportunity for local, regional and global educational leaders, decision-makers and practitioners from leading schools and universities to discuss best practices, exchange ideas and focus on imparting quality in the education sector. The XIV WAPR World Congress to be held in 2021, organised by the World Association for Psychosocial Rehabilitation in association with the UAE Branch of WAPR, will focus on principles and practices of psychosocial rehabilitation and recovery, to improve individual competencies and introduce environmental changes in order to enhance quality of life.

Dr. Asma Deeb, Chair of the Local Organising Committee for ISPAD, said: “This is the first time that the International Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Diabetes will be holding its annual conference in the Middle East. The event will be held at ADNEC and organised by ISPAD’s core PCO and AMC K.I.T. Group GmbH, which has its headquarters in Berlin and a regional office in Abu Dhabi. The city is recognised as a perfect destination with outstanding conference facilities offering a safe and stable environment for international delegates. We are also expecting high attendance from Africa and Asia due to the capital’s strategic location and enhanced accessibility. The conference is of strategic importance for the region, as countries in the Middle East represent almost five per cent of ISPAD’s global membership and attracts as many as 1,500 pediatric diabetologists, endocrinologists and allied health professionals. We look forward to this important congress as a milestone in the healthcare landscape of Abu Dhabi which has been witnessing an alarming rise in diabetes and obesity among its youth and is at the forefront of several campaigns and initiatives aimed at preventing them.”

The Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, the host venue of these congresses, continues to maintain its global position among the preferred venues for hosting conference and events, with its world-class infrastructure, cutting-edge technology and extensive, adaptable space spanning 133,000 square metres, capable of hosting events, exhibitions and congresses of any size or capacity.