ADNEC Awards Winners of Internal Excellence Program ‘Capital Awards’

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) awarded the winners of the second cycle of its Internal Excellence Program ‘Capital Awards,’ which was launched in March 2018 to encourage its employees to strive for excellence and nurture an environment that promotes innovation for the growth and development of the company.

The Internal Excellence Program seeks to set the highest standards in the MICE industry, in line with the Abu Dhabi Award for Excellence in Government Performance (ADAEP), aimed at inspiring and encouraging government entities to improve performance and productivity across internal sectors of their respective organizations.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC, awarded the winners at a ceremony held today (Wednesday, 21st November 2018), at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. The awards comprised several categories including Distinguished Department, Exemplary Department (Gold and Silver), ADNEC Stars (Gold and Silver) as well as the Best Service Category.

Al Dhaheri said: Innovation is the cornerstone of ADNEC’s vision and mission, and we are proud to honour creativity and excellence in all our departments, across all levels. The Award has successfully managed to instil a culture of enhanced communication between the employees and encourage unique approaches to problems, both among themselves and at the larger, industry level.”

He added: “I congratulate the winners, both individuals and teams, of the ‘Capital Awards’ and encourage them to continue putting in their best at the personal and professional level. The Capital Awards has stimulated innovative thinking and infused a fresh energy within the company, giving it a competitive edge that translates into improved customer service, cutting-edge products and better use of technology. This year’s winners are those who thought differently and showed the courage to turn their ideas into developmental milestones that support the strategic and operational growth of the company, and strengthen its reputation on the international scene.”

This year, the awards have been redesigned keeping in mind international best practices in terms of structure, acceptance and evaluation criteria, while using parameters such as efficiency, effectiveness, learning and development, to decide the winners. Entries for the awards were invited earlier this year, and the evaluation was carried out by a team of highly accredited, external evaluators. Capital Awards make it mandatory for departments to participate, but is voluntary for individuals and the ‘Best Service’ category.

Al Dhaheri said: “ADNEC is proud of the significant contributions made by the national workforce, in spearheading a culture of positive change and optimism within the company. This reiterates our mission to support local talent and creativity, in line with the directives of our wise leadership and UAE’s efforts to reach the ranks of the best and most developed countries in the world."

A total of 52 employees, including 33 UAE nationals, and 17 departments participated in the awards. These include Human Resources, Finance, Information Technology, Sales (Conferences and Events), Marketing, Exhibition Sales, Internal Audit, Engineering Services, ADNEC Services, Venue Operation, IDEX LLC, Capital Hospitality, Protocol and Government Relations, Health and Safety, Event Management, Procurement and the Al Ain Convention Centre.

This year, the award included categories such as Exemplary Department, Distinguished Department (Gold and Silver) and Distinguished Employee (ADNEC Star), in addition to the category of Best Service.