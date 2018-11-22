ADNEC Conducts Fire-Fighting Drill and Training for Employees at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre

The exercise was implemented to enhance the company’s emergency preparedness and reduce response time to critical situations, in accordance with global practices at international exhibition centres and conference venues.

Follow > Disable alert for Abu Dhabi National Exhibit ... Follow >

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) organized a fire drill and evacuation training for its employees today (Thursday, 22nd November 2018) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. The exercise was implemented to enhance the company’s emergency preparedness and reduce response time to critical situations, in accordance with global practices at international exhibition centres and conference venues.

As part of the exercise, a mock fire accident was staged at the exhibition centre’s Grandstand where all employees and visitors were evacuated quickly and efficiently by the company’s security team—passing through dedicated exit areas located at several points within the venue.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC said: “This fire drill aims to test ADNEC’s emergency responsiveness and its readiness to tackle any critical situation that may arise. It also aimstotrain employees on how to act during emergency situations and follow the evacuation procedure without exposing themselves or anyone else to danger.”

For his part, Salah Al Jaeedi, Chief Financial Officer and Head of the Internal Business Continuity Committee at ADNEC said: “We are confident in our team’s abilities and readiness to tackle emergencies of any kind. All of the company’s centres are equipped with the latest international safety and security technologies, including primary protective control devices such as smoke and fire sensors in addition to automated water sprinklers and water hoses, as well as fire extinguishers distributed within the centre’s facilities and the hotels surrounding it. We continuously train our security team on the latest safety measures and conduct similar evacuation drills, in partnership with the concerned authorities and relevant entities in the country.”

He added: “ADNEC’s security and safety teams will be able to take advantage of the recorded notes provided during the training session, which can be a ready reckoner in actual emergency situations. Proper employee coordination is important to prevent and effectively respond to accidents or emergencies and regular training drills empower the team to fully cooperate with the company’s safety and security guidelines and thoroughly follow instructions, to deal not only with crisis, but also any injuries that may occur.”